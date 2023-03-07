Report: Patriots won’t tag Jonathan Jones

March 7, 2023
The Patriots are going to let a key defensive back hit the open market.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, New England will not tag cornerback Jonathan Jones before Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Jones joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and had been a rotational player on team’s defense from 2017-2021. He became a full-time starter in 2022, starting all 16 games in which he appeared.

Jones has also played significant special teams saps throughout his career.

In 2022, Jones had 69 total tackles, four interceptions, three forced fumbles, and 11 passes defensed.

Rapoport also notes that the Patriots do have interest in re-signing Jones. But he’ll surely have other teams interested in his services as a free agent.

8 responses to “Report: Patriots won’t tag Jonathan Jones

  2. When the pats let J.C. walk last year and he joined the chargers, i wasnt surprised because Stefon Diggs burnt J.C. every time they played, so i knew he wasnt worth the huge salary. But Jones is the real deal, and was easily their best player on D last season. As a Bills fan, im way happier to see Jones go than i was with J.C, even though Diggs burnt them both

  4. Jones has gone from a rotational depth piece to a nice player, in the slot. When he had to be a #1 CB, he got toasted a bit. He only played 6 games in 21 and last year he started well but when they faced better passing offenses he struggled a bit. It looked like the experiment wasn’t working like it needed to. He might be able to hold down a #2 spot but without a #1 CB, the Pats had to play him above his punching weight. He is best in the slot. He will be 30 when the season starts. Cornerback play peaks at the age of 27, then drops precipitously at age 29 (we saw some of that last season). It drops off again at 32 for the true All Pro #1’s with the measurable’s. I have a hard time seeing a 30 year old cornerback that has done a great job climbing the ladder as an undrafted free agent (Belichick does this all the time – Malcolm Butler, Randall Gay, J.C. Jackson etc), but it took him until his later 20’s to become a regular player in his prime years, so he doesn’t have much time left to play at a high level, according to historical trends. He’s a good player and seems like a good guy to have on the team. I am not sure that will be the result if he has to go to a new team, a new place, and a new system, with different players and coaches around him. He’s going to get a raise for sure, and he deserves it. I do think his best fit is right there with the Patriots. It’s the NFL so someone will over pay and the Patriots will probably have to let him go.

  5. The Patriots seem to think it’s better to let players test the market and have them come back and want to be with the Patriots as opposed to franchising them and being bitter. Of course, that means they sometimes lose players, but they aren’t exactly competing for a title right now either, so getting a guy for 1 more year at a premium isn’t very useful. Seems smart for the current state of the team.

    But Jones is the real deal, and was easily their best player on D last season.

    Ahem. Matt Judon would like a word.

  7. I would like to see the Pats keep Jones and Meyers but neither one is worth franchise tag dollars at those positions.

    If they sign for crazy money elsewhere, God bless them and best of luck to both.

  8. Love this guy. So underrated. Great closing speed, lateral movement. Some of the best, if not the best interior work from a slot CB that’s ever played in NE. Best nickel in the conference and has been for years. He and Meyers need long term deals, not tags or anythingn else.

    My guess is the player wanted to test the waters for the first time and BB respected that wish. He’s done it with others like Edelmann the past. It’s really their only time to really test the market.

    If the price is too high for a soone to be 30 year old nickel, then they’ll move on.

    One advantage BB does have is, the player is better in NE than elsewhere, save for HOFers like Vinatieri or Brady.

    It’s up to the player to see that, too. There are still loads of horribly run teams in this league.

