Report: Sheriff’s Deputies enter Joe Mixon’s home after shots fired call, no arrests made

Getty Images

Sheriff’s Deputies in Hamilton County, Ohio, entered the home of Bengals running back Joe Mixon early Tuesday morning after responding to a “shots fired” call, but no arrests were made.

Fox 19 in Cincinnati reports that a juvenile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The report says deputies initially responded to a report of shots fired at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday. During the night, deputies put crime scene tape around the house. At about 11:30 p.m., deputies were seen banging on Mixon’s door and telling the homeowner to come out. At about 1:30 a.m., a law enforcement officer arrived with an envelope of documents, and shortly after deputies entered the house and were seen searching with flashlights. The crime scene tape was taken down around 3:20 a.m. and deputies left without making an arrest.

A month ago, misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges were filed against Mixon, but those charges were dismissed the next day.

The 26-year-old Mixon has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Bengals. Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said last week that he doesn’t know if the Bengals will retain Mixon, who is under contract with a cap hit of $12.8 million for the 2023 season.