Six players, including Lamar Jackson, given non-exclusive franchise tag

Posted by Charean Williams on March 7, 2023, 5:14 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

Six players were given the non-exclusive franchise tag for 2023. No one, not even Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, received an exclusive tag.

The franchise tag deadline passed Tuesday.

Jackson ($32.4 million for 2023), Cowboys running back Tony Pollard ($10.091 million), Jaguars tight end Evan Engram ($11.345 million), Raiders running back Josh Jacobs ($10.091 million), Giants running back Saquon Barkley ($10.091 million) and Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne ($18.937 million) have until July 15 to sign a long-term deal or they will play under the one-year tag.

All six are allowed to negotiate with other teams, but their current team has a right to match. If the team chooses not to match, it is entitled to two first-round draft picks.

That’s why only Jackson is expected to receive interest from other teams.

The six players are in the top half of PFT’s top 100 free agents. At No. 5, Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is the highest-rated free agent on the list who did not receive a tag or agree to a new deal.

The Eagles did not tag a player.

Offensive tackle Orlando Brown, cornerback Jamel Dean, safety Jessie Bates, offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey, Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers and Broncos defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones are among other players who didn’t receive a tag and appear headed to free agency.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Six players, including Lamar Jackson, given non-exclusive franchise tag

  2. I can see the Jets putting in an offer. I don’t see Rodgers playing this season.

  4. You know who loves mobile QBs? Dan Snyder. IMO, two firsts is cheap for Lamar Jackson

  5. Lamar Jackson is overrated. Hard to believe any team would pursue him but Ravens are one of the smartest organizations in the NFL and they must believe there is a chance and they can get 2 first round picks. Raven have no intention of giving this guy a long term deal.

  6. This should be interesting. Will a team offer a fully guaranteed deal to Jackson or will he find out the Ravens offered him the max he will get already? He’s not worth a fully guaranteed deal, especially considering he’s missed a third of the last two seasons, but neither was Dashon Watson and the Browns did it anyway. My guess is some team does it and lives to regret it.

  7. My prediction is Lame from Baltimore will find out that the agent should be fired and the player should be paid what he is worth – five dollars.

  8. Who knows what’s going on behind the scenes but it can’t be daisies and buttercups. If someone offers a max deal, what will the Ravens do? I wonder if the Ravens are betting on collusion so no other team will offer a max deal? Certainly greasy Bichotti has done nothing but moan about Watson’s contract while turning a handsome profit.

  10. thetooloftools says:
    March 7, 2023 at 5:18 pm

    Now Lamar Jackson will find out what he really isn’t worth.
    ______________________

    Only you guys think this way. I turn on sports TV and it’s a whole different story. About the player, the contract, everything. Anyway, when the time comes, let me know how that crow tastes.

  11. NFLPA needs to do something about the RB position in the next CBA. Good RBs rarely get long term deals. By the time they’re done with their rookie deals and franchise tags…they’re damaged goods. Meanwhile, below average to average QBs are breaking the bank.

  12. Given our 1st round pick success (lack of) over the years I think the Patriots should absolutely part with two 1st round picks for Lamar or any player with any degree of success in the league. That’s actually pretty cheap if your team doesn’t draft well.

  13. Smart move by Baltimore. Really smart. If someone signs him, IF, they can save face and let him go. If not, LJ can ask his mom to try and try to make a deal.

    Any team wanting this year’s #1 pick is going to have to pony up 2 #1’s. So it wouldn’t be a shock if Carolina, NY Jets, or Indy coughs two up.

    We’ll see.

  14. Lamar will be signed by another team. If you have a low 1st round pick and you can hand it over plus one more for a.player of his level…it’s worth it. I look at my teams last 2 years 1st round picks and they’ve been meh. Picks are a guess….a proven player is way better especially at the QB position.

  16. thegoldenone says:
    March 7, 2023 at 5:31 pm
    Lamar Jackson is overrated. Hard to believe any team would pursue him but Ravens are one of the smartest organizations in the NFL and they must believe there is a chance and they can get 2 first round picks. Raven have no intention of giving this guy a long term deal.

    689Rate This

    —————

    We now have Ravens fans calling grumpy Lamar sticking with Baltimore for 30 million in 2023 as “brilliant”.

    No joke. Numerous Ravens fans aee calling it that.

  17. Jackson is a pretty big lift for a team, particularly right now well into the offseason when people are starting to firm up their draft plans and get a clearer picture of what they’re going to look like start of next season. Most teams would need to totally rework their offense and potentially even change coordinators (because certainly some guys either wouldn’t be willing to change their scheme that dramatically or maybe wouldn’t be viewed as capable of doing so). And it’d need to be a team that really had nobody else at QB currently or any draft plans to get one. His market is a lot smaller than he probably imagined it to be.

  18. Now some other teams are going find out what real frustration is like to try to do a multi-million dollar business deal with a knucklehead who thinks it’s smart not to pay a good agent who actually knows how to do multi-million dollar deals.

  19. It’s WAS or ATL. MIA is out (no 1st rounder in 23), the Jets could bite if Rodgers is out of the running, but aside from these potentially 3 teams, it’s a 2-team race.

    Unfortunately, no one is going to actually win this.

    Lamar won’t get his max guaranteed.
    ATL or WAS would give up firsts + $50m/yr over 4 years.
    Ravens will have a sunk year and go into rebuild mode with some great picks and a losing record.

    I get the logic from BAL on this, their hand was forced. They need a player or comp. Everyone else loses way worse.

  20. Agree with others that running backs don’t get enough money,. And now that many running backs double as receivers, it’s time they made money a bit closer to what wide receivers make.

  21. If he was under a reasonable contract, a team would trade way more than 2 firsts. Look at what the 49ers traded to pick up a few spots for Trey Lance (an unknown). Lamar is a proven talent.

    I will be intrigued to see if he gets the guarantees. I could see the Commanders or Jets trade 2 firsts and give him the deal

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.