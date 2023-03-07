The Lamar Jackson unprovable collusion has started quickly

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2023, 8:06 PM EST
The NFL and its teams collude. All the time. About various issues. Knowing it and proving it are two different things.

When it comes to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, there will never be direct evidence of an agreement among teams or a directive from 345 Park Avenue to avoid at all costs giving Jackson a fully-guaranteed contract. But the circumstantial evidence is potent, and (as we saw today) sudden.

Free agency doesn’t begin until next Wednesday. Immediately, however, in the aftermath of the application of the non-exclusive franchise tag to Jackson, the Falcons made it known to ESPN, the Panthers made it known to TheAthletic.com, and the Dolphins made it known to ESPN that they wouldn’t be pursuing Jackson.

The last one is a bit of a surprise, given that Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported over the weekend that the Dolphins would “explore all options” at quarterback. How can the Dolphins explore all options while giving Jackson the cold shoulder?

The pattern is troubling. It suggests that the teams are avoiding ever getting to the point where they’d decline giving Jackson a fully-guaranteed, Deshaun Watson-style contract because they’ll never even talk to Jackson. They’re just not interested.

Don’t call us. We’ll call you. Unless we don’t.

It reeks of collusion. It reeks as much as the collusion that happened with Colin Kaepernick. It reeks as much as the collusion that has gone of for a long, long time regarding the money given to coaches. It reeks as much as the collusion that plainly occurred during the uncapped year of 2010, when the Cowboys and Washington later got whacked for daring to treat the uncapped year as uncapped.

Last year, teams lined up for a crack at Watson, despite more than 20 pending lawsuits alleging that he engaged in sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions and the promise of a suspension in 2022. Deliberate or not, Watson eliminated the Browns at the perfect time, after they’d pissed off Baker Mayfield and had no viable starter. So they swooped in with a fully-guaranteed deal — and the Browns became persona non grata among their business partners. (They denied it, because of course they did. Anything else would have made things worse.)

Now, after the NFL Players Association already has filed a grievance alleging collusion in the refusal to give fully-guaranteed contracts to “certain quarterbacks,” teams that otherwise should be at least talking to a former MVP who is available for two first-round picks have made it known to the world not to bother connection them to Lamar.

We all know what’s going on. And we also know that, when push comes to shove, the collusion will never be proven.

26 responses to “The Lamar Jackson unprovable collusion has started quickly

  2. Or they just don’t want being part of a circus with a guy who has won one playoff game, quit on his team this year, and has not finished the last 2 seasons, and who relies on elite athleticism, which is unlikely to outlast a major contract.

  3. OR..maybe the teams dont think Jackson is worth two first round picks, not to mention the cap problems of signing a qb at 40-50 mill per year. I sure would not give up two 1s for him if I was a gm of a team with space to sign him.

  4. Guaranteed contracts with a salary cap will cripple many franchises. It’s not collusion, it’s smart business. Just because the Browns are idiots doesn’t mean the rest of the franchises need to be idiots.

  5. Collusion for sure … he does not have an agent so everyone is out to screw him.

  6. Good. I’m not sure how much longer qb’s could keep playing leapfrog to have the honor of being highest paid but it’s not sustainable and if a guy knows all he has to do is withhold his services (like Jackson did at the end of last season) and wait for another team to pony up, it’ll ruin the sport. About time someone stopped this madness and if collision is what it takes, I’m all in. If the players don’t like it, to hell with them, let them get a 5-6 figure a year job like the rest of us.

  7. Lamar is doing players a disservice by being the one to push the issue of guaranteed contracts. He is 100% the type of player who no one in their right mind would give a guaranteed contract for as long as the salary cap exists. He has NOT been as good the last couple years. He hasn’t been able to finish either season. He has not had playoff success, and QBs with that skill set rarely do. You cant guarantee 250 million to a guy who will be on IR by week 9.

    It’s gonna have to be a Mahomes-type who pushes the issue foward. Lamar is a bit delusional in his view of himself in my opinion.

  8. Let’s face it, there are some stupid moves by teams like Cleveland that want to buy a shot at a SB by making bad moves and garenteeing silly contracts. It looks like most teams are moving the opposite direction. The team revolves around the QB but you need other good players to make the team and that doesn’t happen with the paying the QB everything

  9. No collusion, no team is going to going to give up 2 first round draft picks for the guy.

  10. That argument is ridiculous. How many playoff games did desean Watson win before he got paid? How about Matt Stafford? Derek Carr? He did win a legitimate mvp. Tha amount of Lamar Jackson vitriol is seriously gross, and I’m not a ravens fan.

  13. Here is what all 32 teams agree on: A running QB who hasn’t been able to complete the past two seasons due to injury, is not a wise place t committ top of market, fully guaranteed money in a long term contract. They colluded on common sense. It would be even more foolish for another to surrender two Rd1 picks to put themselves in that situation. Sheesh, this is not astrophysics.

  16. C’mon, Mike, when you’re trying to prove your argument, even you should know that using the Brown’s organization as your litmus test is inherently problematic. 🤔

  17. Lamar hasn’t proven he’s worth the money! Contrary to the collusion argument – it’s obvious the Ravens are offering a team friendly deal and I’m sure they’ll include some form of high dollar incentive language should Lamar impress this coming season with his health & play. Other teams have obviously done their homework on him & at the moment are either waiting on Baltimore or Lamar to blink. I can see him still fitting in Tampa, Carolina and maybe even Houston or NYJ.

  18. Is it really collusion to not want to make the same crippling mistake the worst franchise in sports history made trading all the picks away for Massage Watson and paying him all that money?

  19. Or…the teams recognize what you apparently don’t which is his MVP was back in 2019 (it’s 2023), he hasn’t been able to finish the last two seasons due to injury, a large part of his game is running (which increases the risk of the aforementioned injuries), they would have to give up two 1st round picks for him, and in all likelihood sign him to a fully guaranteed contract (despite the aforementioned injury risk).

    That’s a No for me dog.

  21. With the exception of someone like Mahomes or Brady back in the day, a fully-guaranteed contract could, and most likely would, cripple a team for maybe a decade if the player doesn’t play extremally well. Jackson has had ONE such year and the last couple haven’t been great. You call it collusion, I call it common sense

  22. Florio, I love your work but isn’t it possible that 3 general managers independently decided under no circumstances are we giving up 2 first round picks for this guy?

    I mean, combine that with what you show as evidence he wants a full guaranteed contract the way he plays you’d probably have to be an idiot to entertain the idea. Is that how you define collusion?

  23. Never fails..Somehow a certain QB with the initial’s C.K. seems to sneak into any talk about owners making sound business moves..By not giving up $250 MILLION in a GUARANTEED contract for a QB who quit on his team, always gets hurt and won 1 single playoff game somebody thinks collusion? By the way that QB (C.K.) hasn’t played in YEARS..let it go

  24. The Dolphins have Tua so why would they want to give up two first-round picks and a gigantic guaranteed contract for another QB? Because he had some concussions this year? Make sure you have a good backup.

    The Falcons and Panthers have high draft picks this year and can pick one of the highly touted rookies. Why give up that high draft pick plus another one next year and the chance to pay a rookie-scale contract for the privilege of paying huge guaranteed money to another QB?

    Sometimes what looks like collusion is just everybody engaging in common sense instead of doing whatever one player wants.

  25. So teams didn’t collude to sign Watson, and he was offered a guaranteed contract.

    BUT

    Teams colluded not to sign Jackson, and not offer him a guaranteed contract.

    Huh?

    Maybe different values at QB? Nah, probably just collusion, right?

    And 1 has an agent, the other does not, but I’m sure that has NO effect on the negotiations.

  26. Every team needs a franchise QB to be successful. No teams are culluding especially two teams in the same division who both have hade terrible QB play for two years. The contract plus the picks–The juice ain’t worth the squeeze.

