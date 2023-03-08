Aaron Rodgers talk leads to plenty of bets on the Jets to win the Super Bowl

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2023, 3:03 PM EST
Washington Redskins v Green Bay Packers
Getty Images

When news broke on Tuesday that Jets officials flew to California to meet with Aaron Rodgers, plenty of bettors responded by putting money on the Jets to win the Super Bowl.

Caesars Sportsbook reports a massive surge of Jets 2024 Super Bowl action, with more bets placed, and more money bet, on the Jets to win the Super Bowl than on all 31 other teams combined since the news of the Jets’ efforts to acquire Rodgers broke.

The Jets’ Super Bowl odds are now 20/1. Only six teams (the Chiefs, 49ers, Bills, Eagles, Bengals and Cowboys) are viewed as more likely to win the Super Bowl than the Jets, based on the betting odds.

And that, of course, is based only on speculation that Rodgers might play for the Jets, not on the Jets actually acquiring Rodgers. If Rodgers is on the Jets’ roster by the time training camp starts, the Super Bowl hype surrounding them will be something we’ve rarely seen from this franchise that hasn’t won a Super Bowl in 55 years.

21 responses to “Aaron Rodgers talk leads to plenty of bets on the Jets to win the Super Bowl

  1. It could happen. It would be really interesting to watch it happen. I think the Jets are a better team than the Packers outside the QB position. But their division and conference are *much* tougher. Making the playoffs at all would be no small feat, winning the division would be a tall order, and even then you have the buzzsaw of teams like the Chiefs, Bengals and Bills to get through in the playoffs. Maybe that challenge would motivate Rodgers. It would be fun to watch.

  kevpft says:
    March 8, 2023 at 3:14 pm
    Pats outplayed the Bungles in December. No one is really a buzzsaw in this league.

  10. Wawgers has won one Snoopy Bowl. Three Washington QB’s have done the same. He’s not a football god. He has been with the same team for his entire pro football life and he has not been close in years. What makes anyone think this self-centered, lazy, and credit-stealing buffoon will make the New York Jets (otherwise known as armpit airlines) a Snoopy bowl contender?

  11. The Jets will be scary good w/ AR. No way to spin it.

    Side note: If you’re still using “Bungles” to describe the “Bengals,” you probably haven’t been watching football for a few years. And when you outplay a team, you win the game.

  12. BWAHAHA – The ony thing signing Aaron Rodgers guarantee’s is your team will NOT make it to the Super Bowl. Seriously, Rodgers has won as many SB’s as Brad Johnson and Trent Dilfer…

  13. Why’d they meet in California? Are Rodgers and the Jets executives too good for the Green Bay Motel 6?

  14. Wake me up when Rodgers actually win another Superbowl, because he’s all about winning Superbowls, right?

  15. What he’ll bring to the Jets is choke job, like through out his whole career, nothing else.

  16. Love to have been a fly on the wall during his talks with the Jets. The Packers didn’t have a Super Bowl team around Rodgers. A change of scenery might do him good.

    He’ll face a lot more media criticism in NYC than he has in Green Bay. The big question is whether he could keep his oversized ego in check or constantly pout about it? When you’re paid well into 8 figures you don’t get to whine about your press coverage.

  17. Oddly enough, that Aaron Rodgers guy has more super bowl wins than our Vikings do in their entire franchise history.

  18. Sure the Jets team is substantially better than the packers team. But Rodgers is not a positive addition at this point of his career. Just look at packers fans who for years worshiped Rodgers despite him being a jerk and treating others badly. Since Rodgers decline in skills even they have now turned on him. That should tell her fans something.

  19. everyone think rodgers acts like a snowflake diva. dude makes the off-season about him, when he missed the playoffs in a non-mvp season. dude calculates everything down to the last detail and becomes one of the few players no one accurately predicts. if rodgers plays for the jets the new york media has no worries for him. he plays everyone. you talk about him, right? i mean even the bookmakers are on board making him the guy.

  20. Really don’t get the hatred for the Jets (I am a fan).
    We have been an atrociously run organisation for decades , but recently have been drafting well (despite atrocious luck with injuries).
    We are therefore massively improved (albeit with no QB).
    I don’t know whether we will end up with Rodgers , but the hate makes me wonder why ?.
    Is it perhaps envy , that the Jets might finally pose a threat if a fully healed Rodgers turns up ?.

