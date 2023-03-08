Bears agree to two-year extension with Khari Blasingame

Getty Images

Bears fullback Khari Blasingame is staying in Chicago.

His representation, Team IFA, announced Blasingame has agreed to a two-year extension with the Bears.

Blasingame joined the Bears on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent early in the 2022 free agency period. He played 16 games with six starts, seeing action on 174 offensive snaps and 215 on special teams.

He joined the Bears after three seasons with the Titans, playing 32 games with 13 starts in Tennessee.

In his career, Blasingame has 10 receptions for 96 yards and three rushes for 6 yards.