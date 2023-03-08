Calvin Ridley arrives at Jaguars’ facility

Getty Images

His NFL suspension over, Calvin Ridley is with his new team for the first time.

Ridley arrived at the Jaguars’ facility today, and the team posted a video to social media showing Ridley being greeted with hugs from head coach Doug Pederson and General Manager Trent Baalke.

The NFL suspended Ridley for the entire 2022 season when the league found out that he had gambled on NFL games during the 2021 season. At the time he placed his bets, Ridley was a member of the Falcons, but he was not playing after saying he needed to take a leave to focus on his mental health. There was never any indication that Ridley used any kind of inside information for gambling purposes.

The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars during his suspension, with Jacksonville sending a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round to Atlanta in the deal. If the 28-year-old Ridley can return to his 2020 form, when he had 1,374 receiving yards, that trade will prove to be a bargain for the Jaguars. The team is welcoming him with open arms.