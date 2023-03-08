Daniel Jones: I think we did what’s best for me and the Giants

March 8, 2023
The Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones took contract talks all the way down to the wire on Tuesday, but they were able to get to an agreement on a four-year deal just before the deadline to use the franchise tag.

Jones is now tied to the Giants for four years and his agreement opened up the tag for running back Saquon Barkley, which was one of the topics of conversation at a Wednesday press conference to discuss the deal. Jones said Barkley “means a ton to me as a teammate and as a friend and he means a ton to us as a player,” which is why he views the ultimate agreeement with the team as accomplishing all the goals he had in the negotiation process.

“In a situation like this, you’re trying to do what’s best for you and your family while also balancing being part of a team and understanding the goals and the vision we have as a team,” Jones said, via SNY. “That was certainly important to me throughout the deal. I think we found a way to do both those things and to do it the right way for both sides. That was certainly important to me.”

Barkley may have preferred a different outcome than the franchise tag, but the door to a longer deal with the Giants will remain open until July and getting something done there would make for even more smiles in the team’s backfield.

  2. Daniels is just a caretaker quarterback like the other three in his division;

    Barkley does all the work for which he gets the shaft;

    yeah, just try signing him long term now, Giants…

  4. Well done, team Daniel. Great money for your lone playoff win and never having thrown more TDs than games played in a season. So much for PFT posters and their infinite NFL QB contract knowledge.

  5. The best thing for the Giants would have been if they had just picked up the 5th year option last year, which would have been half of the annual cost. But hindsight is 20/20.

  6. As if he gave two thoughts to the team. Like everyone, he was in it for what he could get. Don’t try to go all ‘team guy’ afterwards.

  7. Does this guy know he might be worse than Derek Carr?

  9. Jones haters never cease to show their ignorance. Go ahead and name all of the QBs in the entire league that could have taken the Giants to 10 wins and a road playoff upset with the roster and dearth of WRs they had. crickets.

    You loud mouths better watch out if Schoen ever gets this guy a stud WR1.

  11. The Giants made a huge mistake handing that money to Daniel Jones. Now Giants fans know their GM is a fraud.

  13. A couple of thoughts. Giants rolled the dice by not picking up the 5th year option. Jones responded by having a strong year.

    If you look around the NFL, there are a number of teams that do not have a QB – Jets, Falcons, Bucs, Colts, Texans, Washington, etc. The free agent crop of talent at QB is limited, at best, and for all of the hype about 4 first round QBs, statistics show that at least 2 of them will likely not pan out. Had Jones made it to free agency, he would likely have attracted interest from multiple teams, which drives the price up. QBs are hard to find.

    In addition, with the cap going up in future years, and young talent qbs being eligible for extensions – Jones’s contract will seem better (in comparison) in future years.

    At the same time, the Giants can get out of the contract in 2 years, if it doesnt pan out. I think it is a win for both sides. By signing the deal, and not being tagged, it frees up $12 million under the cap to address other areas of need.

  14. “Does this guy know he might be worse than Derek Carr?”

    What’s this “might be” talk? He might not even be better than David Carr.

  16. Lets be honest here so the Giants and Jones fans can stop their dreaming. Jones had his best year last year with great coaching that covered up his bad play. He is a below average QB no matter who you put around him and now he will have less around him in the future. He is simply not good enough to be a franchise QB.

  17. Jan6wasATOTALLIE/JustlikethepokesfortheVID says:
    March 8, 2023 at 11:38 am

    Does this guy know he might be worse than Derek Carr?
    ___________________________

    The same Derek Carr who got his top receiver from college and managed to win only 6 games? Give me Daniel Jones any day of the week, and his garbage receivers to go along with him. I guess PFT loves yardage, stat packer QBs, give me QBs that win.

