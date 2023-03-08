Geno Smith vows “I’ll be much better” after signing new contract

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 8, 2023, 4:16 AM EST
Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had the best year of his career in 2022, resulting in signing the biggest contract of his career this week. But Smith says the best is yet to come.

Responding to a tweet about his contract, Smith wrote on Twitter that he’s going to be better in 2023 than he was before.

I’ll be much better! Can’t wait,” Smith wrote.

Last year Smith led the NFL with a 69.8 percent completion rate, had 4,282 passing yards (more than 1,000 more than he had previously had in any season of his career), threw 30 touchdown passes (17 more than his previous career high) and threw 11 interceptions (10 less than his previous career high).

Usually, players who have career years like that at age 32 don’t come back even better the following year. Smith is promising to be the exception, and the Seahawks signing him to a contract extension suggests that they think he’s going to continue playing at a high level.

4 responses to “Geno Smith vows “I’ll be much better” after signing new contract

  1. Zero chance he’ll be much better. He’s Geno Smith. Hawks would be making a huge mistake if they don’t take a QB early in the draft.

  3. I am really glad that things are working out for Geno, I was never a huge fan but he had some really good games with the Jets, he had some issues then but I’m not sure he was given a fair chance. It is nice to see someone who you can tell worked really hard to get better. People are talking about Seattle drafting a qb, I think they need to get some guys to win with because they have a lot of good players on the roster if they cud just fill some holes on the team they could be one of the best teams in the NFC.

  4. No matter how he does, Seattle fans won’t have the buyer’s remorse that Denver fans have with Wilson! Advantage, Seattle!

