Geno Smith vows “I’ll be much better” after signing new contract

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had the best year of his career in 2022, resulting in signing the biggest contract of his career this week. But Smith says the best is yet to come.

Responding to a tweet about his contract, Smith wrote on Twitter that he’s going to be better in 2023 than he was before.

“I’ll be much better! Can’t wait,” Smith wrote.

Last year Smith led the NFL with a 69.8 percent completion rate, had 4,282 passing yards (more than 1,000 more than he had previously had in any season of his career), threw 30 touchdown passes (17 more than his previous career high) and threw 11 interceptions (10 less than his previous career high).

Usually, players who have career years like that at age 32 don’t come back even better the following year. Smith is promising to be the exception, and the Seahawks signing him to a contract extension suggests that they think he’s going to continue playing at a high level.