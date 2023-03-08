Inside the Daniel Jones deal

Posted by Mike Florio on March 8, 2023, 11:47 AM EST
As usual we’ve gotten a look at the details of the Daniel Jones contract.

As usual, here they are.

1. Signing bonus: $36 million.

2. 2023 base salary: $9.5 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2023 workout bonus: $500,000, fully guaranteed.

4. 2024 base salary: $35.5 million, fully guaranteed.

5. 2024 workout bonus: $500,000, fully guaranteed.

6. 2025 base salary: $30 million, $23 million of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and $12 million of which converts to full guarantee at the start of the 2025 league year.

7. 2025 workout bonus: $500,000.

8. 2026 offseason roster bonus: $1 million, due at start of league year.

9. 2026 base salary: $46 million, non guaranteed.

10. 2026 workout bonus: $500,000.

The deal has a base value of $160 million over four years, with a caveat mentioned below. The deal has $82 million fully guaranteed at signing, and a practical guarantee of $94 million.

The contract also includes $70 million in available incentives, with a maximum payout of $35 million.

Jones will earn $1 million in incentives and a $1 million escalator in each year for being a top-15 quarterback. He can earn another $1.5 million in incentives and a $1.5 million escalator in each year for being a top-10 quarterback. He can earn another $1.5 million of incentives and a $1.5 million escalator in each year for being a top-five quarterback. That’s $4 million in incentives and $4 million in escalators if he’s a top-five quarterback in any given season.

He also has playoff incentives that add up to $5 million in incentives and $5 million in escalators.

As it was explained to PFT, if Jones performs in 2023 as he did in 2022, he will earn another $1.75 million in 2023 incentives and another $1.75 million in 2024 escalators. At that same level over the life of the contract, he’ll earn $12.25 million of the available $35 million, pushing the total value to $172.25 million — an annual average of $43.06 million.

That said, it’s basically a three-year, $112.5 million contract, given that the $47.5 million due in 2026 is not guaranteed. That’s an average of $37.5 million.

The Giants also could escape the deal after two years, with $82 million paid.

UPDATE 12:36 p.m. ET: A prior version of this article indicated that the $12 million in full guarantees for 2025 vested in 2024. It actually vests in 2025. We apologize for the error.

16 responses to “Inside the Daniel Jones deal

  1. Well, the kid backed up the Brinks truck but in the grand scheme of things, did he really earn it?

  2. Introducing Danny Dollars: the QB formerly known as Danny Dimes.

  3. Are we still supposed to feel sorry for players when below average QB’s are making 100 million?

  7. These contracts mean nothing in the NFL other than the 1st year after that the team has several ways of getting out. Dabol was the key person because he had to be ok with Jones or
    the Giants would have gone a different direction! If Jones does not double his 15 td’s next year and adding good WR”s, OL, LB etc he won’t be in NY very long simple!

  9. I’m looking forward to seeing how this is Compared to Geno Smith? I suspect it is about the same but, that the Geno contract is a year shorter with a similar number to Jack up the averages on paper.

  10. How does one determine that a player is a top 5, 10 or 15 quarterback? I’d like to know how that’s measured.

  11. Guaranteed contracts will ruin football like it did baseball. Especially for QBs who haven’t sniffed success. The Niners struck gold with Purdy. A starting QB on a 7th rd contract for four years.

  12. Mehh..So it’s gonna be 3 years at $37.5 million a year with playoff incentives. Really in this day and age, for your starting QB, not jaw-dropping as initially reported.

  13. What a waste. Contracts are outta control especially for Buzz Lightyear who is nothing more than a Journeyman in my eyes.

  15. What’s the point of the fully-guaranteed workout bonuses? Doesn’t that essentially make them fully-guaranteed roster bonuses?

  16. I am not going to sit here and complain that he’s overpaid. That’s the market rate for starting QBs; doesn’t really matter how “good” you are. You guys hate to hear this but if a team called Tim Tebow today and offered him a 5 year deal to be a starting QB, this is similar to what he is getting… that’s the market rate.

