Jaguars make Shaquill Griffin’s release official

March 8, 2023
The Jaguars made cornerback Shaquill Griffin‘s release official Wednesday afternoon.

They announced the roster move in a 12-word sentence.

Griffin’s release will save the Jaguars $13.1 million against the cap with $4 million in dead cap money.

Griffin had one year remaining on his contract.

He is coming off a back injury that limited him to five games in 2022. In two seasons with Jacksonville, Griffin recorded 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Griffin, a third-round selection in 2017, spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks. He appeared in 57 games for Seattle, with 53 starts, and totaled 58 passes defensed and six interceptions.

