Jaguars to release Shaquill Griffin

Last week, a report emerged that the Jaguars were planning to move on from cornerback Shaquill Griffin either by trading or releasing him.
It appears they did not find a trade partner.
According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Jacksonville will release Griffin.
The move will save the Jaguars $13.1 million against the cap with $4 million in dead cap money.
Griffin had one year remaining on his contract.
The cornerback is coming off a back injury that limited him to five games in 2022. In two seasons with Jacksonville, Griffin recorded 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble.
A third-round pick in 2017, Griffin spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks. He appeared in 57 games for Seattle with 53 starts, recording 58 passes defensed and six interceptions.