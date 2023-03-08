Jaguars to release Shaquill Griffin

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 8, 2023, 11:22 AM EST
Last week, a report emerged that the Jaguars were planning to move on from cornerback Shaquill Griffin either by trading or releasing him.

It appears they did not find a trade partner.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, Jacksonville will release Griffin.

The move will save the Jaguars $13.1 million against the cap with $4 million in dead cap money.

Griffin had one year remaining on his contract.

The cornerback is coming off a back injury that limited him to five games in 2022. In two seasons with Jacksonville, Griffin recorded 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

A third-round pick in 2017, Griffin spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks. He appeared in 57 games for Seattle with 53 starts, recording 58 passes defensed and six interceptions.

  2. This was a no brainer.He was getting “Toasted” regularly. Perhaps it was the back injury that led to his decline this season…but with the way he was playing coupled with that big contract – he had to go. Others guys stepped up to make this move even easier.

    I wish him well and hope he regains his form.

