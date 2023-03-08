Jimmie Ward: I could be playing nickel for 49ers in 2023, I have to look at best situation

Getty Images

Defensive back Jimmie Ward is set to become a free agent in a week and recent comments by 49ers General Manager John Lynch seemed to point toward Ward looking elsewhere for a job.

Lynch said Ward didn’t love making the move from safety to slot corner for the Niners and that it is his belief that Ward would like to go back to safety when he signs a new contract this offseason. While that may be Ward’s preferred outcome, he said this week that he is not closing any doors as he approaches the chance to hear from all of the league’s teams.

“I didn’t say I’m leaving the Niners, man. . . . I’ve been in contact with the Niners,” Ward said, via Tom Dierberger of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “I don’t know how it’s going to go. . . . I could be playing nickel for the Niners next year, I don’t know. We’ll see. I’ve got to look at the best situation.”

Ward had 50 tackles, three interceptions, and a forced fumble in 12 games for the 49ers last season. He is No. 48 on PFT’s list of the top free agents in the league.