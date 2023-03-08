Jonathan Gannon on NFLPA survey: I’m not concerned about the past, it’s about how we move forward

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association recently released a survey of players that graded teams in a variety of categories and the Cardinals received failing marks in several categories.

Arizona received F- grades for their food service/nutrition program, weight room, and training room. Players took particular issue with the quality of the food, the fact that the Cardinals are the only team in the league deducting money from paychecks for dinner, and uneven floors in the weight room.

During a press conference on Wednesday, new head coach Jonathan Gannon was asked about that report card. He said he told team owner Michael Bidwill when he was interviewing that “‘I want a fresh set of eyes on everything we are doing with football operation” in order to find ways to improve it.

“I’ve been a month on the job or so, but Michael has been fantastic,” Gannon said. “We already have made made improvements with what Monti and I thought could help us win, that would help us better serve the players or do some different things. Maybe make adjustments here and there. I’m not really concerned what happened in the past. It’s about how we move forward to help our team win.”

The Cardinals have a new General Manager as well and Gannon said that he and Monti Ossenfort are going to make decisions based on what’s best for players. He believes they “will appreciate that we are making decisions with them in mind first,” but it will be some time before we know how well those players respond to their efforts.