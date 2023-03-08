Lions re-sign Ross Pierschbacher

Getty Images

The Lions have re-signed one of their impending restricted free agents.

The team announced that they have re-signed offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacker on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the lowest restricted free agent tender is $2.627 million this season. The Lions could have tendered him at that amount, but going this route suggests he signed for less money.

Pierschbacher was a Washington fifth-round pick in 2019 and he appeared in five games with the team during his rookie season. He spent most of the next season on the practice squad, but played in three games for the Eagles late in the year.

After spending 2021 on the Jets practice squad, Pierschbacher moved on to Detroit last year and made three appearances on special teams.