Lions tender ERFA Anthony Pittman

Getty Images

The Lions are keeping one of their key special teams players for 2023.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions have tendered exclusive rights free agent Anthony Pittman.

Pittman has been with Detroit since signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was on and off the practice squad for his first two seasons. But he played all 17 games in 2021 and was on the field for 86 percent of the special teams snaps.

Pittman similarly played all 17 games in 2022 and played 79 percent of the special teams snaps and five percent of defensive snaps.

He had a forced fumble and a QB hit in 2022.