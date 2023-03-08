Report: Jets group returns from Aaron Rodgers visit Wednesday morning

Getty Images

The Jets sent a contingent to meet with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday and any further discussions of a possible trade that would land him in New Jersey will reportedly have to take place from a distance.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports that the Jets group is expected to fly home on Wednesday morning after spending the afternoon and evening with Rodgers. The group reportedly included Jets owner Woody Johnson, General Manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Martin reports that a “getting-to-know-you session was the immediate focus” of the meeting and that it’s seen as a “first step” in the process of working toward a trade. Rodgers knows Hackett well from their time together in Green Bay, however, and the looming start of free agency would seem to call for things to pick up steam fairly quickly so both teams can move forward with the knowledge of who their 2023 quarterback is going to be.

As of now, though, there’s no sign of when we’ll learn what Rodgers will be doing this season.

UPDATE 9:16 a.m. ET: Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the flight back from California landed on Wednesday morning.