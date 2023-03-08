Report: Jets group returns from Aaron Rodgers visit Wednesday morning

Posted by Josh Alper on March 8, 2023, 9:09 AM EST
New York Jets v Green Bay Packers
The Jets sent a contingent to meet with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday and any further discussions of a possible trade that would land him in New Jersey will reportedly have to take place from a distance.

Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports that the Jets group is expected to fly home on Wednesday morning after spending the afternoon and evening with Rodgers. The group reportedly included Jets owner Woody Johnson, General Manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Martin reports that a “getting-to-know-you session was the immediate focus” of the meeting and that it’s seen as a “first step” in the process of working toward a trade. Rodgers knows Hackett well from their time together in Green Bay, however, and the looming start of free agency would seem to call for things to pick up steam fairly quickly so both teams can move forward with the knowledge of who their 2023 quarterback is going to be.

As of now, though, there’s no sign of when we’ll learn what Rodgers will be doing this season.

UPDATE 9:16 a.m. ET: Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports that the flight back from California landed on Wednesday morning.

28 responses to “Report: Jets group returns from Aaron Rodgers visit Wednesday morning

  2. Rumor is that Rodgers requested, as a show of good faith and common alignment, that the Jets representative fly home in complete darkness and in complete silence.

    Dude is the biggest diva in any of the major sports, and he doesn’t even realize it. If the Jets trade for this ass clown the picks they give up better be contingent on him not retiring on them within at least a two season period.

  3. This is going to take drama to another level. Can you imagine this guy in NYC.

  4. If you’re Aaron there’s 1 question

    What do you plan to do about the O-line and can you do it having to give up at least 1 first rounder to GB in trade.

    IF you’re the Jets there’s 2 questions

    Will you play at least 2 years
    Can you come in and be committed to working with our team at voluntary OTAs and the like to get up to speed ASAP

    If you’re the Packers there’s 1 question and 1 statement

    Can we do this quickly and get more than a single 1st? We’d take just the 1st (which would also then mean ALL of their cap hits no longer apply for Aaron – frees up 60m next year which buys Love a lot of weapons, even with him on a 20m 5th year option)

    And no – we’re not paying some of his salary – look at what Geno gets, Daniels gets, Carr gets, what you’re paying for Aaron is in line AND it’s a small actual cap hit, it’s just cash which you have.

  5. LOL!

    Regardless if he goes to smelly NJ or not, this will be an absolute hoot to watch the Jets fans.

  8. Why? Aaron Rodgers isn’t the Aaron Rodgers of the past. Is he capable of playing at a high level, sure. He’s getting paid more than any QB and couldn’t be bothered last year to show up in the off-season and be a team player. What was the Packers record? I suppose if your goal is to beat the Bills . A Rod on paper could get you there, because Allen is a turnover machine.

  11. Rodgers is toying with the Jets, and laughing his ass off. The subjects came to meet with the king and beg for his favors. 🤣

  12. Would be cool to see him on Jets . Afc would be loaded with qbs with Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert , Lawerence , Jackson, and maybe Rodgers . That would be great to watch . Downfall I worry Rodgers couldn’t handle the media in Ny. But he would have a great defense .

  15. This is the period they call legal tampering, talking with permission. If any deal was struck it was orally not on paper. They cannot announce any deal until March 15th.
    Maybe they saw how old he is now and backed away.

  16. Update: I have been told that breakfast was NOT served on the flight but coffee was offered

  17. I hear they had to pry him for the bat cave he couldnt get the door open in the dark. LOL

  19. What did they say when they got back? Something along the lines of, “Wow, just wow.”

  22. Report: Aaron just went grocery shopping.

    Report: Aaron just filled up his car with gas.

    Report: Aaron seen at the post office.

    Blah, blah blah.

  23. “dingodango says:
    March 8, 2023 at 9:39 am
    All we can do now is watch for the color of the smoke.”



    True, but what would green smoke mean? Packers or Jets?

  26. Woody attended. Funny how these teams were the owners are really running the show are terrible and never get better.

  28. Aaron wanted to make sure the Jets got the memo. No OTA’s, No mini camp’s and this year I’ll be coming to training camp as John Travolta from Dance Fever.

