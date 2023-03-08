Texans claim E.J. Perry off waivers

Getty Images

The Texans are expected to use their first draft selection on their quarterback of the future, but before Wednesday, they had only one player at the position under contract for 2023.

Two-year starter Davis Mills is under contract for 2023.

He now is joined in the quarterbacks room by E.J. Perry.

The Texans claimed Perry off waivers from the Jaguars on Wednesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Perry spent last season on Jacksonville’s practice squad, and they signed him to a futures contract in January.

He originally agreed to terms with the Eagles after going undrafted last year but opted not to sign once the Eagles agreed to a deal with another rookie. Perry signed with the Jaguars a short time later.

He has never played a regular-season game.

The Jaguars re-signed C.J. Beathard earlier this year, so he’s in line to return as Trevor Lawrence‘s backup in 2023. Nathan Rourke is now the only other quarterback under contract in Jacksonville.