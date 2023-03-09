49ers receive seven compensatory draft picks

The NFL announced on Thursday that 37 compensatory draft picks have been doled out for this year’s draft and the 49ers picked up seven selections in the process.
Four of the 49ers’ new picks come as a result of the NFL’s formula awarding picks to teams that have a net loss in free agents. The other three picks are a result of the league’s initiative that awards picks to the prior employer-club of a minority employee who has been hired by another club as its head coach or primary football executive. Jets head coach Robert Saleh, Commanders General Manager Martin Mayhew, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, and Titans General Manager Ran Carthon have left the Niners in the last three years.
All three of those 49ers picks are third-rounders. The Browns and Chiefs also received third round selections via that route and the Rams joined the 49ers in picking up four overall picks because of their free agent losses.
All 37 picks are listed below:
Third Round
96. Arizona
97. Washington
98. Cleveland
99. San Francisco
100. Kansas City
101. San Francisco
102. San Francisco
Fourth Round
135. New England
Fifth Round
167. Rams
168. Arizona
169. Dallas
170. Green Bay
171. Rams
172. Giants
173. San Francisco
174. Las Vegas
175. Tampa Bay
176. Dallas
177. Rams
Sixth Round
210. New England
211. Minnesota
212. Dallas
213. Arizona
214. Las Vegas
215. Washington
216. San Francisco
217. Kansas City
Seventh Round
250. Kansas City
251. Rams
252. Tampa Bay
253. San Francisco
254. Giants
255. San Francisco
256. Green Bay
257. New Orleans
258. Chicago
259. Houston