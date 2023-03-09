49ers sign Colton McKivitz to a two-year deal

Posted by Charean Williams on March 9, 2023, 9:37 PM EST
NFL: JAN 29 NFC Championship - 49ers at Eagles
The 49ers announced Thursday they signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension through the 2024 season. He was scheduled to become a restricted free agent.

McKivitz spent his first three seasons playing both tackle and guard but could be an option to replace Mike McGlinchey at right tackle. McGlinchey is expected to leave in free agency.

The 49ers selected McKivitz in the fifth round, 153rd overall, in 2020, and he has appeared in 28 games in his career.

McKivitz, 26, has started five career games and played 439 career offensive snaps.

He attended West Virginia University where he appeared in 50 games, including 47 starts, over his five-year collegiate career.

