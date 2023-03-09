Billionaire Mitchell Rales joins the Josh Harris bid for the Commanders

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2023, 9:52 AM EST
Billionaire Josh Harris would have offered $5 billion for the Broncos, if he’d known that bid would have won the day. It’s going to take more than $5 billion to get the Commanders, and so Harris is bringing in reinforcements.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that Mitchell Rales, another billionaire (aren’t they all at this point?), has joined the Harris bid.

Rales and Harris will “partner” in the effort. It remains to be seen whether Harris or Rales will be the controlling owner, and which one will be the more silent (and definitely less powerful) sidekick.

Rales, a Pittsburgh native who founded the Danaher Corporation, reportedly has a net worth of $5.8 billion. He recently donated $1.9 billion to The Glenstone Foundation.

Rales made a pivot toward philanthropy after suffering a near-death experience in Russia 26 years ago. He was fishing with friends. The helicopter they were using stopped in a village to refuel. While they were there, a nearby plane exploded.

We were 10 feet away,” Rales told the New York Times in 2013. “Flames shot more than two stories high. I was lucky to have escaped. I left Russia barefoot with only a torn T-shirt and gym shorts. From then on it was no longer about making money.”

If he buys the Commanders, it may not be about making money — but he will definitely make money. It’s impossible to not make money in today’s NFL.

Commanders fans would still view it as the ultimate act of charity, if it delivers them once and for all from Daniel Snyder.

Snyder actually first emerged in the bidding for the team as the partner of Howard Milstein, who would have been the lead owner. When they failed to secure the necessary approval to buy the team from the estate of Jack Kent Cooke, Snyder put his own group together and bought the team.

It’s a day that has lived in infamy for all fans of the team, and it seems to finally be moving toward a fresh start, with the vague hope that the new boss isn’t the same as the old boss.

At this point, it couldn’t get much worse.

8 responses to “Billionaire Mitchell Rales joins the Josh Harris bid for the Commanders

  3. The only reason these billionaires buy these sports teams is because they have the money to do so…not because they know how to run an NFL franchise and build a team. Look at owners Shad Khan in Jacksonville and David Tepper in Carolina. They hire all their business world buddies and make a mess of a franchise and never really learn how to build a team. Having the wrong meddling owner kills the team in any sport from top to bottom.

  4. It’s going to be anyone but Bezos, so you people who are in the Bezos camp need to come to the realization that he’s NEVER getting that team. Dan Snyder has said repeatedly that he’s NEVER selling to Jeff Bezos, so let’s just move on from that idea

  6. Danny boy will never sell. He’s playing dominoes while others play jacks, or something like that.

  7. It’s a wild guess on my part but I would bet he won’t charge his own team millions of dollars for marketing to support lifestyle above his actual worth… he’s probably not quite so small a man.

  8. Hmmm, I’ve got a few bucks and my SS check so just need to partner with a billionaire. Over 700 in the US and I just need one…

