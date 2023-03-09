Chargers restructure Keenan Allen, Mike Williams contracts

Getty Images

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco has been adamant that the team will not be trading wide receiver Keenan Allen this offseason and the team has made a move that makes it even clearer that Allen will be sticking around.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured Allen’s contract in order to create cap space. The move will increase Allen’s cap number for 2024, which will set up some decisions about the wideout’s future for next offseason.

The report also indicates that the Chargers have restructured wide receiver Mike Williams‘ deal. The two moves have opened up $14.3775 million in cap space for Los Angeles.

Williams is also signed through 2024 and both wideouts will now have cap numbers north of $30 million next year.