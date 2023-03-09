Commanders hire Shane Toub, Reggie Howard as quality control coaches

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2023, 11:41 AM EST
NFL-Washington Commanders
Getty Images

The Commanders confirmed the hiring of one assistant coach on Thursday and announced two other additions to Ron Rivera’s staff.

Reports on Thursday said that Bobby Engram will be the team’s new wide receivers coach and the team issued a release formally announcing the hire. They also announced that  Shane Toub has been hired as offensive quality control and Reggie Howard has been hired as defensive quality control.

Toub has worked as an offensive assistant and quality control coach for the Bears and spent the 2022 season working for the University of Kansas. He is the son of Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub, who was a longtime colleague of new Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

Howard was the co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at Campbell University last year. This is his first NFL coaching job, but he appeared in 78 games as a cornerback in the league.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.