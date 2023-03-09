Jets have no choice but to land the Aaron Rodgers plane

The cat is out of the darkened closet.

At this point, there’s no much excitement among Jets fans for the team to do anything other than trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

What’s their fallback? Jimmy Garoppolo? Please.

They have to get the deal done. Rodgers knows it. And the Packers know it, too.

Case in point — the recent meeting between Rodgers and multiple members of the organization (we’re told vice chairman Christopher Johnson and team president Hymie Elhai accompanied owner Woody Johnson, G.M. Joe Douglas, coach Robert Saleh, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett) happened not in New York but in California. They all flew out to see him, not the other way around.

In a situation like this, that’s a critical difference. The Jets weren’t interviewing Rodgers; he was interviewing them. The moment Johnson & Johnson heirs Johnson and Johnson got on that plane, it was game over.

Rodgers has the power. Rodgers has the leverage. Rodgers has the control.

And just what have the Jets done to temper expectations? They’re feeding the narrative. They’re relishing the attention. And now they have to close the deal.

Hopefully for them, that won’t result in the Packers asking for too much — and that it won’t result in Rodgers expecting more than the nearly $60 million he’s due to make this year.

But what will the Jets do if either the Packers or Rodgers try to take advantage of the fact that the Jets have to get this deal done? They’ll probably do the same thing they’ll do if/when Rodgers makes it clear he’s not coming to the offseason program (he absolutely should), or if he gives them a list of friends he wants them to sign (Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis, etc.) They’ll smile and nod and say, “We’ll get right on that, sir.”

Who cares if he’s not there for the offseason program? (Again, he absolutely should be.) The Jets didn’t have Brett Favre until training camp had opened in 2008, and but for his partially torn biceps tendon they would have made it to the playoffs. The Jets already have a solid team, and Rodgers could be the difference maker.

At this point, whatever may happen in January won’t make a difference. The Jets have written the blank check in March. They’ve offered to sell their souls to the Prince of Deliberate Darkness. The only question is whether Rodgers will accept.

  3. I’m afraid we’ll have to pull a Brock Osweiler-type trade to get the Jets to take Rodgers off our hands and save us from this mess we’ve gotten ourselves in… again.

  4. Dunno if Rodgers would want to play with the Jets, after all Zach Wilson already said he’d “make that dude’s life hell in practice every day.” /s

    Then again, Rodgers would probably skip the off-season training sessions anyway.

  5. This opinion is completely wrong. The Packers want to unload A-Rod cause their roster is middle of the road at best. They wasted a draft pick on Love by re-upping with A-Rod and now they HAVE to play Love to see what they have. The J E T S have other options, and while those options are not as good as A-Rod from a right now production standpoint, those options still exist. And if the JETS use decide to go with those options, GB gets nothing. That is why GB has no leverage.

  7. Already trading to boost the defense and just released a receiver. They are doing what they can to get in place for Rodgers to jump.

  10. I say this without sarcasm or derision. They do have another choice.

    Stop messing up your top 3 QB picks.

  11. I don’t think Rogers has that much control. If the Jets turn him down, where does he turn? Killing his legacy in Green Bay by forcing a return? Retire and share the HOF spotlight as Tom Brady’s warmup act?

    There’s probably mutual desperation at this point unless or until a 3rd suitor materializes.

  15. The Jets haven’t been too successful over the past 50 years. Lots of coaches and players have come and gone over those many seasons. Too many to pin much blame on any one of them. If the past 23 of those years are any indication, Woody Johnson is not part of the solution.

  16. Eh – if the Packers have a bit of leverage in this situation for now, they ought to use some of it to get more value than was previously expected. In other words, a better package than the Favre trade.

  17. Social Media doing everything in their power to ensure Rodgers to Jets happens – gives them the next 6-months to predict the length of his hair before camp, what outfit he’ll wear at camp, and what dark asylum he decides to visit.

  19. I can’t imagine if the season starts & the Jets have Rodgers, and Brady is in Miami. 2 of the best QB’s of all time.

    The AFC East will be the toughest conference in the league, easily. The division games will be epic.

  20. Please let the Packers get at least one #1. I mean, the torture we’ve gone through as fans living the Rodgers circus now for 3+ years,….yes he’s always been a bit eccentric, but things seemed to really go off the rails after the Love draft.
    If there’s a god, the Packers and Jets will both come away from the deal looking ok. ….as if god cares about such nonsense. As a packers fan, I’ll root for Rodgers, provided they’re not playing the packers a better Jets record doesn’t harm a conditional draft pick.

  21. I don’t think the Jets need to be that desperate. I contend that the Packers are more desperate to get rid of him than the Jets are to have him. You think they want to keep him around at that salary to run back 2022 all over again? They need to move on to Jordan Love now. The teams should be able to come to an agreement on a fair deal.

    I don’t think the Jets need to worry about disappointing their fans if they don’t make this deal. You think they aren’t used to disappointment?

  22. Desperation. They have no choice. This is a Woody Johnson move. One of the worst owners in all of sports.

  23. This contract will set the Jets back a long time if Aaron is a failure. They’ll have no draft picks and no money for at least 5 years. Sure hope its worth it?

  25. He would have been a better fit in San Fran but maybe Kyle is really going to ride with trey Lance.

  26. I appreciate the fact in this article you point out that until Favre injured his bicep, he was having an excellent year and the Jets were well on their way to the playoffs. As we know he went on to Minnesota to have an MVP-caliber year, leading the Vikings to the NFCC game, only to be jobbed by the NFL. There’s no reason that Rodgers can’t do the same thing; this Jets team is better than the one Favre landed on.

  27. Pure baloney. The Jets have lots of choices. Their best choice is to go after Lamar Jackson.

  28. I watched the Jets closely during the Lions game in November/December. I saw a team that has a stellar defense, a fantastic rookie WR, a fantastic RB who unfortunately was hurt, and a QB who was completely lost.

    I don’t think they have to have Aaron Rodgers to start winning consistently. Jimmy Garappolo still makes the occasional dumb decision, but they would win with him. They just need an average/slight above average QB. Rodgers is better than that, but it doesn’t have to be him. If they don’t get him, I’d consider rolling the dice with someone like Hendon Hooker or someone in the 2nd/3rd round.

  29. Both teams are completely desperate.

    At least the Jets will make the playoffs as a result. The Packers will be 5-12.

  30. For a while I’ve kinda been laughing at all the comments about sitting back and watching the show. Now I’m on board with this thinking.

    I’m also reminded of a little satire I heard when I visited Brooklyn a few years ago. A fella asked, “Why are New Yorkers always so depressed? Because there’s never any light at the end of the tunnel. Just Jersey.”

    Enjoy, Aaron!

  32. longjohnpeter says:
    March 9, 2023 at 12:11 pm
    I appreciate the fact in this article you point out that until Favre injured his bicep, he was having an excellent year and the Jets were well on their way to the playoffs. As we know he went on to Minnesota to have an MVP-caliber year, leading the Vikings to the NFCC game, only to be jobbed by the NFL. There’s no reason that Rodgers can’t do the same thing; this Jets team is better than the one Favre landed on.

    *****

    That’s a great point and one a lot of the national media misses. Along with NFL fans in other places.

    Jets – right now except for QB are better poised for the SB than GB is even if AR comes back. Fact.

    GB realizes it, Jets realize it, Aaron realizes it. For Green Bay to have a chance in the next several years – they need to move Aaron this year. Last year would have been better but understandable why they didn’t.

    GB, even with Minimal compensation back is really setting the team up, FINANCIALLY, to be competitive in 24/25+ – they will not be able to do so if AR’s back. They are unlikely to win a SB if AR’s back. The RESULTS on the field are likely to be the same, AR or Love (no SB in GB) so you may as well move on – give Aaron a better shot and the TEAM a better shot at long term success.

  33. “Rodgers has the power. Rodgers has the leverage. Rodgers has the control.”

    A-A-Ron is going bananas…

  34. Rodgers has the power. Rodgers has the leverage. Rodgers has the control.

    Rodgers has no “no trade” clause.

  35. “He would have been a better fit in San Fran”

    …yes, because Shanahans adore strong-willed QBs who don’t need non-stop scheming to win games.

  36. This is a train wreck. The jets are a young team when Favre went to them it was a mature team with leadership in place. Rogers is not a leader and they would be better off with a stop gap much cheaper (i.e. Jimmy G), get rid of Wilson and draft a young QB. Could the make the playoffs, sure will they go far not with Rogers.

  37. If that’s the case, Mike, then maybe they should come to the bargaining table armed with more than a 4th. Right?

  38. Was there anyone on the plane that was involved in drafting Zach Wilson with the overall #2 pick in the draft? Just curious.

  39. Ridiculous. They have a decent team and plenty of options. They have the #13 pick. If they don’t get Rodgers, they can get Lamar or Jimmy G. Any of those three put this team into the wild card or maybe the AFC East lead.

    It’s not Rodgers or bust, it just isn’t. So stahp.

  40. GB isn’t going to give him away. Why should they? The Panthers expressed at least nominal interest. If the Jets won’t offer something approaching fair value, maybe Carolina will. Or the Texans. Rodgers is under contract and doesn’t have a no-trade clause. If he wants to be on a roster somewhere, he can only do it with the Packers’ okay. This is going to cost GB money, whatever the outcome. But that doesn’t mean they have to help Rodgers and another team.

  41. The Jets ceiling is Super Bowl with Rodgers, so I can’t blame them for trying. What, they should stick with Mike White and hope or a wild card berth?

  42. longjohnpeter says:
    March 9, 2023 at 12:11 pm
    I appreciate the fact in this article you point out that until Favre injured his bicep, he was having an excellent year and the Jets were well on their way to the playoffs. As we know he went on to Minnesota to have an MVP-caliber year, leading the Vikings to the NFCC game, only to be jobbed by the NFL.
    __________

    How exactly did the Vikings get jobbed by the league? If you are referring to Bountygate, no one knew about that until the season was over and the NFL severely sanctioned the Saints because of same.

  43. To say that this JETS team is better than the 2008 team is far from fact. This team has NO OL. That team had Mangold Brick Faneca Moore & Woody. Arguably the best in the league in 2008.

  45. josh plum says:
    March 9, 2023 at 12:10 pm
    He would have been a better fit in San Fran but maybe Kyle is really going to ride with trey Lance.

    912Rate This
    ——————————————————————————————–
    Rodgers would be a good fit in terms of talent most places, but SF probably can’t afford him and doesn’t have that much to trade-other than Lance. Kyle is riding with Purdy, not Lance, unless Purdy isn’t able to play next year. Which we will discover tomorrow.

  46. Disagree. The packers are the ones who desperately need it to happen. Garropolo at half Roger’s price is an excellent if not preferable fallback.

  49. I’d take Aaron over Lamar , he has what a couple years left at least ? That’s about how long Lamar will last.

  50. The fine print for this about-to-be-consummated deal should make for interesting reading. I am assuming there will be clauses in there like “a case of Artesian water in locker before home games”, and “silver chalice filled with M&Ms, the yellow ones removed”, somwething like that.

  51. Once again the Jets have managed to create another train wreck for themselves. Yes, both Aaron Rodgers and the Packers can now hold them hostage. We all know that the Drama Queen will drag his heels on committing to the Jets for as long as possible to keep the media attention all on him. Good luck to the Jets with this stiff who has always been more interested in himself than in his team or winning the Super Bowl.

  52. I’ve said it before, and I’m going to repeat it again. Rodgers isn’t going anywhere. He absolutely craves attention, and in the end he’ll release a statement thanking the Jets for indulging his ego, but he’s decided he owes it to the fans in Green Bay to try and get the job done there. Something he’s only done once in his overrated career

  54. Jobbed by the NFL?
    You mean, was beaten by the Saints.
    Still living in 2009 I see…

  55. Jets have a stacked team while the packers are trying to get out of 3rd place with no talent in the farm system.

  56. They could also decide to land the Lamar Jackson plane, if they know how to reach his agent.

  58. If they need a QB, why isn’t Lamar an option? Florio has been pushing the collusion narrative; to be consistent he should be vilifying the Jets for not pursuing Lamar.

  59. Erin is washed.
    The Packers will have a better season without him.

    The Jets are going to get a contact high in the first half of the season before crashing back down to earth, without a playoff berth, again…

  61. Yes, with Favre they were on their way to the playoffs. But he would have thrown a drive killing interception to end, as far too many of his playoff games ended. But his fan boys don’t like hearing that.

    As for the Jets, they do have a choice. They just won’t make it. They made their choice when they sent a bevy of Johnsons to visit with Rodgers. That dude is not going to do well in NY. He can barely handle the attention he manufactures up in Green Bay. He will absolutely crater under NY’s bright lights.

  62. If this happens, Aaron Rodgers absolutely has to commit to any and all pre-training camp New York Jets activities. He must also go Tom Brady, when the latter first arrived in Tampa, and go Patrick Mahomes, with his Chiefs-building activities that were documented this past season. If the trade happens,and Rodgers doesn’t fully commit to his fantastically paid job as a New York Jet, all shame on him.

  63. since this rubbish was reported by woody johnson via Diane I NEVER GET ANYTHING RIGHT Russini, i think its smoke and mirrors by the Johnson’s for press reasons. Same rubbish he pulled with the tebow trade.

    As a bostonian married to a chicagoan and living in Chicago, Rodgers isnt going to the jets. He is either retiring, or staying a Packer, why would he moan about the playoffs, and go to a team in New York that is still a few pieces away?

    Saleh is doing a good job with the Jets, and as a Pats fan thats concerning, but Rodgers isnt going to Gotham. He isnt stupid

  64. Every team in the NFL are looking for O-line help, including the Jets. Good lineman who are free agent won’t be cheap and the draft is a coin toss. If they can shore up the O-line and land A-rod then i think they can make the playoffs as a wildcard. But the AFC runs through KC and Cicy and any thing short of at least a trip to the AFC Championship Game is going to look like the Jets made a big Mistake

  65. This sounds like another Russell Wilson like fleecing. Teams never learn. Rodgers a fool for even considering coming to the AFC.

  67. Been a Packers fan for over 50 years. I would love to see ARod in a Jets jersey. According to everyone the JETS are only a QB away from a dynasty. OK, that’s a little much, but y’all get my drift. ARod then would have no excuse. He can’t blame the coaches, the RB’s, WR’s, OLine, Defense, Ayahuasca, nothin. When he doesn’t get another Lombardi, maybe he’ll finally look in the mirror.

  68. Rodgers in NY with Robert Saleh lol. For the love of all that is good, please make this happen. This should surpass the Wilson to Denver trainwreck from last year.

  69. I’ll give him a week before he realizes how predatory the NY media is. He will be coddled no longer and he’s going to crack. Can’t wait!

  70. In NY nobody likes anybody, they all hate on each other. In GB no one like’s Rodgers, he will fit in like a rock in your shoe. No one likes a rock in their shoe. Perfect.

  71. Most of the billionaire owners get together and bet “I can waste more money on an undeserving Quarterback than you.”

  72. I don’t know that they have no choice. There’s a lot of disagreement among fans on Rodgers’ potential at this point. I think the main difference is the SB/HOF pedigree that isn’t available anywhere else (whether that’s really worth much or not).

    I think the main issue is the Jets have put themselves in a spot without other good options. They don’t have the draft capital to move up for one of the top guys this year, and all the top guys this year have question marks. The other free agents are also dubious (Garoppolo for injury history, Jackson for that plus outrageous cost). And nobody’s buying this nonsense about them still believing in Wilson.

    This is where a normal team would have a rebuilding year. But this team has a stellar young roster that they need to make the most of, and a coach whose seat could warm up quickly if they waste another year.

    So when you add all that up, it seems like the best options are to waste that year or to swing for the fences. And the way billionaires covet status, they will choose the shiny toy.

  73. longjohnpeter says:
    March 9, 2023 at 12:11 pm
    I appreciate the fact in this article you point out that until Favre injured his bicep, he was having an excellent year and the Jets were well on their way to the playoffs. As we know he went on to Minnesota to have an MVP-caliber year, leading the Vikings to the NFCC game, only to be jobbed by the NFL. There’s no reason that Rodgers can’t do the same thing; this Jets team is better than the one Favre landed on.

    – – – – – – – – — –

    Think the Vikings got jobbed by Favre – horrible pick at the end of the game. Packers fans had 15+ years of experience with that.

  74. Rodgers better fit in New York than San Fran. He would’ve taken a beating in Shanahan’s system and wouldn’t last one game.

  76. Lamar Jackson? Both are going to cost something and both will want updated contracts. Rogers had a higher peak value but he’s late 30s now.

    I don’t think the Jets have to land rodgers as an only option but the fans are already in that mindset.

