Les Snead indicates Rams won’t trade Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp or Aaron Donald

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 9, 2023, 3:20 PM EST
With the Rams still over the salary cap and the new league year less than a week away, General Manager Les Snead has some moves to make. But he says those moves won’t include getting rid of quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp or defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Snead compared the job he’s doing on the Rams’ roster right now to remodeling a house and not bulldozing a house, and he called Kupp, Donald and Stafford “weight bearing walls” who holed that house up, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com.

Despite talk of a Stafford trade, Snead said the team still views him as its franchise quarterback.

“We’re going to definitely rely on Matthew, he’s definitely one of our pillars,” Snead said. “He’s definitely someone we’re going to rely on.”

Other expensive veterans could be on the way out, with Leonard Floyd, Jalen Ramsey and Allen Robinson among those likely to be elsewhere soon. But the Rams aren’t tearing everything down.

  1. Yeah, cause they can’t put butts in the seats for a home game as it is… Lose those guys and you’d have a bigger crowd at a Clippers game.

  2. The offensive line cant keep Stafford upright … will they keep Baker Mayfield?

  4. Stafford and Ramsey to Detroit on a low return salary dump. Stafford can nurse his battle wounds on a team friendly deal backing up Jared Goff.

  6. Why not? Obviously they are no longer playing for 2023… why not try to acquire younger assets for a future run instead of wasting the last years of a veterans career?

  7. keithmillardloveshardees says:
    March 9, 2023 at 3:22 pm

    Yeah, cause they can’t put butts in the seats for a home game as it is… Lose those guys and you’d have a bigger crowd at a Clippers game.

    —-/—-/—/—-/

    The Clippers have been selling out since they got rid of Donald Sterling. Relatively, the Rams have been behind the Clippers since they came back to LA.

  9. What a horrible franchise. The cupboard will barren for years and years and no one will go to the games. lol

  10. F them picks!! Hows that working out? I’ll take a team that has a shot year in n year out over one bought superbowl and now a rebuild for many years to come

  11. I think they know for Donald the likely return isn’t worth it unless he asks out. He’s no doubt an amazing player but hes also seemingly year to year at this point of his career so outside of him being a possible 1 yr rental he has the immediate threat of retirement if sent somewhere he doesn’t want to be.

  12. Time will tell if this trade worked out for both teams, but everyone knew the Stafford trade was about winning a Superbowl now and paying for it later. Snead can admit it or not but the window is closed for them winning another one. The cuts they have to make and no picks to replace them with is going to be brutal. Unless the Lions get To one in the next couple seasons it’s a clear Rams trade win.

