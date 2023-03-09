NFL strips Texans of fifth-round draft pick for salary cap violation with Deshaun Watson

March 9, 2023
The Texans have been fined and stripped of a fifth-round draft pick for a salary cap violation.

The NFL is taking the Texans’ 2023 fifth-round pick and fining the team $175,000 for violating the salary cap by providing Deshaun Watson with “undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020,” the league announced.

The violation stems from the Texans paying $26,000 for a local training facility where Watson was training while the Texans’ facility was closed because of COVID-19, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That was Watson’s final season in Houston. He played for the Texans in 2020 but sat out the entire 2021 season and then was traded to the Browns in 2022.

  3. While it was “only” a 26k membership… seems like a larger violation than 5th round pick.

  6. Umm, this is a violation? Pathetic “violation”.

    A membership to encourage working out away from the facility, but yet Goodell signs off on his activity at massage facilities with a reward from Cleveland and to continue his career in the NFL?

    How pathetically backwards is the NFL?

  8. Watson, the gift that keeps giving to Houston!

    Speaking of QB follies for the Texans, I wonder how much the Garapolo blabbing/tampering is going to cost them. I’d think it’d be a 2nd or 3rd since it was only a mention to media rather than actual negotiations like Miami did.

  12. The 49ers violated the salary cap to back in the ’80s and they got off easy too!

  13. More like they paid for his “massages” and this is the NFLs’ way of a hush hush fining them with only a 5th round pick. One that has 30% chance of making the team

  14. The Texans are perhaps the worst organization in football and are lucky to be so irrelevant that no one cares.

  15. This would have been better described by the league as “aggravated incompetence”. I highly doubt this was an intentional failure to report the expense, risking fine and pick loss over 26k. It was just another instance of the Texans franchise making unforced errors.

