Patriots re-sign James Ferentz

Getty Images

Offensive lineman James Ferentz is sticking around New England.

According to multiple reports, Ferentz has re-signed with the team. Those reports indicate Ferentz has signed a one-year deal for $1.165 million with $200,000 guaranteed.

Ferentz has been with the Patriots since the 2017 season and he’s spent most of his time as a backup on the interior of the line. Ferentz has appeared in 39 games and made nine starts for New England since joining the team.

Another year as a reserve appears to be in the cards as the Patriots are set to bring back David Andrews, Cole Strange, and Michael Onwenu in the middle of the line. Tackles Isaiah Wynn and Marcus Cannon are set for free agency, but the Pats have already re-signed Conor McDermott.