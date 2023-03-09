Raiders agree to re-sign Ameer Abdullah

Getty Images

Josh Jacobs won’t be the only running back sticking around Las Vegas in 2023.

Ameer Abdullah has agreed to a new deal with the Raiders, according to multiple reports.

Abdullah was a key special teams contributor for Las Vegas last season, averaging 20.9 yards on 26 kick returns. But he also ended up playing 50 percent of the Raiders’ special teams snaps.

Offensively, Abdullah caught 25 passes for 211 yards with a touchdown. He also had four carries for 20 yards.

A Lions second-round pick in 2015, Abdullah has 1,594 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns plus 144 catches for 1,076 yards with eight TDs in his eight-year career.

Abdullah has also spent time with the Vikings and Panthers.