Raiders agree to re-sign Ameer Abdullah

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 9, 2023, 1:14 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Seattle Seahawks
Getty Images

Josh Jacobs won’t be the only running back sticking around Las Vegas in 2023.

Ameer Abdullah has agreed to a new deal with the Raiders, according to multiple reports.

Abdullah was a key special teams contributor for Las Vegas last season, averaging 20.9 yards on 26 kick returns. But he also ended up playing 50 percent of the Raiders’ special teams snaps.

Offensively, Abdullah caught 25 passes for 211 yards with a touchdown. He also had four carries for 20 yards.

A Lions second-round pick in 2015, Abdullah has 1,594 rushing yards with six rushing touchdowns plus 144 catches for 1,076 yards with eight TDs in his eight-year career.

Abdullah has also spent time with the Vikings and Panthers.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Raiders agree to re-sign Ameer Abdullah

  2. Now that Josh Jacobs got paid, he’ll have a different ailment every five minutes that keeps him out. This is a good signing. He’ll probably play more than Jacobs.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.