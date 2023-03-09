Report: Jets optimistic about landing Aaron Rodgers

Posted by Josh Alper on March 9, 2023, 8:15 AM EST
The Jets have returned from meeting with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and word is that they are feeling good about spending a lot more time with Rodgers in the future.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that team owner Woody Johnson left the meeting with Rodgers feeling excited about the match with the quarterback. He and the rest of the traveling party — General Manager Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh, and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett were also there — returned to New Jersey feeling optimistic that they will be able to bring Rodgers to the team.

Visiting with and selling Rodgers on the Jets was part of that process and another part involves working out trade compensation with the Packers. There doesn’t appear to be a bidding war, so the Packers’ bid to maximize their return could hinge on being willing to eat some of the money owed to Rodgers in order to improve the assets coming back to Green Bay.

Next week’s start to the league year may not be a deadline to getting a trade done, but both teams would likely prefer to have things settled before they start moving on to free agency so the next few days could bring some resolution to the Rodgers situation.

  2. “Do it. Dooooooo it!” ~ The New York sports beat writers and talk show hosts.

  3. If he ends up with the Jets, the coverage on ESPN will be even more insufferable than it already is

  4. The Jets are where QBs go to kill their careers. AR will be no different and the MY Media will chew him up. Woody Johnson is a terrible owner

  5. So Rodgers, who couldn’t get passed the lions when it really mattered is going to elevate the Jets past the Bills, Chiefs, Chargers, Bengals and Dolphins? He was great, he isn’t anymore, same old Jets, chasing name plates rather than championships.

  8. I’m sure most Packer fans are optimistic too.

    As a Bears fan, it’s impossible to not admit Rodgers and Favre both owned us, as well as the entire NFCN, over the last 30 years (the Packers as a whole too). That’s quite an accomplishment and puts a great deal of pressure on Love to measure up to.

    But, let’s hope this is a good riddance to Rodgers. He’s become an annoying cartoon and can’t leave and or retire soon enough.

  10. As a Pats fan, please, please make this happen. It’s going to end up as well as the last time a washed up packers legend came to the Jets.

  15. There isn’t a bidding war bc he has no interest in football..he makes a ton of money and it’s probably a lot be year deal and you’re back in the same spot without cap space to rebuild..only an attention grabbing owner like the Jets doesn’t get this

  17. If some Owner and GM are going to pay a healthy portion of his guaranteed $60 million for a 39-year-old whose playoff record is 12- 10 and who has won exactly one Super Bowl (12 years ago) while playing for some outstanding GB teams, well, like George Costanza maybe all PFT commenters are qualified to be GMs because you’re all smarter than that. I see now why that Jets fan on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” was so distraught.

  18. Hope they get him & his BLOATED contract….. he’s more toxic than the New York Media…. Be fun watching that circus all season!!!

  20. I hope you’re right about him going to the Jets but I bet there WILL be a bidding war. There always is.

    Now all the guys that are praying for Rodgers to come to their team(s) can jump in here, puff themselves all up, and tell us “We don’t want or need that diva on our team blah blah blah wah wah wah la-di-da-di-da…”

  21. I have nothing against the guy, but I wish he’d retire. There’s nothing left to prove, and these late-career team switches are usually a fool’s errand.

  22. I would think NY is willing to pay a good price to finally have a QB that gets them to the playoffs. Green Bay has to be thrilled.

  24. If he does go to Jets . Joe Namath wore 12 and that number is retired . Rodgers will likely wear 8 his college number . But knowing what a diva he is he will request the Jets to unretire 12 so he can wear it as a conditioning for him to play for jets

  25. The Jets and a grizzled Star QB. Deja Vu all over again. You know this will fail terribly. No doubt the Jets will pass over a future great QB in the draft to boot.

  26. Please get this done. I know it won’t stop the Rodgers headlines but this guy loves himself some Aaron.

  27. if hes traded im guessing the two teams would somehow split his salary? if i remember right its alot, its mostly guaranteed, and his cap hits are pretty high

  28. I may be whistling in the dark, but I sincerely hope the Jets don’t give up the #13 pick. If they do, Joe better have a great free agency plan to help out the offensive line.

  29. That “good feeling” of being around Rodgers does not last long. Just ask his family, his exes, his past teammates, wide receivers especially.

  30. If Jordan Love is not the answer, Gutenkunst must go. He must be held accountable for the incredibly stupid move to extend Rodgers. I would’ve played hardball on his original contract and any extension offer would’ve been tream friendly. If he would’ve balked, the Denver offer would’ve been at least similar to what was given for Russell Wilson. John Schneider gets it, better to let a guy go one year too early than one year too late. Again, you build out a full roster without an albatross of QB contract

