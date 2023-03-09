Report: Za’Darius Smith asks Vikings for release

March 9, 2023
Edge rusher Za'Darius Smith signed a three-year deal with the Vikings last year, but he’s reportedly hoping to move on after just one season in Minnesota.

Smith tweeted a thank you message “to Skol Nation for an amazing season & experience” in 2022, which looked like it might be a response to the Vikings releasing him in order to clear cap space. Releasing Smith would free up over $12.1 million.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, however, Smith’s release is just wishful thinking at this point. Rapoport reports that Smith told the team he wants to be released and that the Vikings have rebuffed that request for the time being.

Smith initially agreed to a deal with the Ravens last year, but wound up signing with the Vikings after backing out of that agreement. He had 44 tackles, 10 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in 16 starts.

The Vikings have already released linebacker Eric Kendricks, wide receiver Adam Thielen could be headed out the door, and other veterans could be on their way out, so things will look different in Minnesota whether the Vikings give Smith what they want or not.

  2. This guy is never happy. Let him go. He’s running out of teams who think he is a man of his word. Not worth the headache.

  3. Something was up at the end of the year with him. He missed the season ender excused/uninjured and no one said why.

    After playing feely good patticake for a year with Donatell maybe these guys don’t want to play hard anymore, especially with Sheriff Flores coming to town.

  4. Smith wouldn’t want his release unless the Vikings have asked him to take a pay cut. He probably can’t make what they owe him on the open market. He’ll get his wish unless the Vikings are able to trade him.

  8. If Minnesota clears a bunch of cap space… the chatter about Lamar might get stronger. Some have suspected that the Vikings are a dark horse for his services.

  9. When Smith came to Green Bay he was esthetic over the contract Green Bay gave him. By his last year, he completely tanked with an “injury”, because the Packers would not pay him more. Now he’s trying to weasel out of Minnesota. Talented guy and somebody will overpay for him, but he comes across as only loyal to himself, not his team, not the game.

  12. Vikes wii cut him loose because he is unhappy. Vikes are very soft this way.

  13. He’s still got juice if used correctly. He has another year on his contract, so at minimum, there is a trade opportunity.

  14. That’s what you get for leaving the Packers. Now move on to the Jets where you can reunite yourself with Rodgers!!

  15. im pretty sure he wants to go the eagles most of thier dline are free agents, mark my words.why not he 30 too

  19. Bizarre that this is happening considering Flores is known for being MUCH more aggressive on defense, something Smith I figured would be ecstatic about. I’m guessing there’s more to this that we don’t know about yet.

