Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2023, 7:14 PM EST
The Jets would like to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Cornerback Sauce Gardner would like that to happen.

Via Zack Rosenblatt of TheAthletic.com, Gardner had something interesting to say on a livestream about the situation. Appearing with receiver Garrett Wilson and running back Breece Hall, Sauce said that, if Rodgers joins the Jets, “It’s package deals all overI can’t tell y’all who, but just know.”

It’s unclear what Gardner meant, but it’s possible that he’s referring to one or more of the various players Rodgers has said he’d want the Packers to keep for Rodgers to stay — tight end Marcedes Lewis, receiver Randall Cobb, tackle David Bakhtiari, receiver Allen Lazard, and tight end Robert Tonyan.

All but Bahktiari will be free agents next week.

Earlier this week, Gardner joked that, if Rodgers becomes a Jet, Gardner won’t intercept him in practice, and he’ll burn the cheesehead Gardner wore after the Jets beat the Packers in Green Bay.

The Jets also may be burning through some cash and cap space to bring some of Rodgers’s Green Bay teammates to town.

10 responses to “Sauce Gardner hints at “package deals” if Jets land Aaron Rodgers

  1. AR has never said that he wants any of those specific players retained. Like any good teammate, AR advocates for all of his teammates. Nevertheless, all of them are vital team members except for Cobb.

  2. 2023:

    1. Bills
    2. Jets
    3. Dolphins
    4. Patriots

    Rodgers gets MVP but chokes in the AFCC against Cinci

  3. Might want to keep that cheesehead Sauce. You could be part of the deal you never know. We’re not just going to give this guy away. All the talks about a mid round pick for Rodgers…come on. It will take ALOT to get it done.

  4. Fascinating that a player just completing his rookie year is so dialed into the dealings of the front office.
    It shows how much the Jets value Gardner if they’re letting him sit on trade talks.

  5. Love Sauce…But I seriously doubt Joe D is giving him hourly updates on personnel moves.

  8. Go for it Sauce. I think a couple of first round picks would do the trick.

  10. If a team wants AR, it’s not going to be that hard to get him. Packers are ready to move on from him and unload that contract.

