Will Commanders make a play for Lamar Jackson?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 9, 2023, 1:04 PM EST
Here’s something that was said on PFT Live, #PFTPM, and multiple other shows. I recently realized it hasn’t been mentioned here.

The Commanders may make a run at Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The light first flickered after the Commanders hired Eric Bieniemy. Coach Ron Rivera admitted during a Super Bowl-week interview with PFT Live that Sam Howell was QB1. Rivera made it clear that, one year after the Commanders literally called every other team to see if they had a quarterback available in trade, the Commanders won’t be looking for a veteran starter.

Of course, that was before the Ravens gave Jackson a qualified shot at the open market, via the non-exclusive franchise tag.

Obviously, Lamar is a better option than Howell, from a football standpoint. Jackson would be far more expensive, and the question would become whether the investment makes sense to the team, from an overall roster construction and cap/cash allocation standpoint. From a football standpoint, he clearly would make the Commanders better.

And if owner Daniel Snyder is selling (or if he ultimately isn’t), adding Jackson would be the perfect bright, shiny object to distract from the ongoing controversies. If it makes the team better, attitudes toward Snyder would change, whether he’s still there or not.

If he sells and if the team improves under new management, people could be inclined to credit the new owner. But if Snyder adds Jackson before Snyder exits, it will be impossible to not give Snyder credit for making the move.

Giving Jackson a fully-guaranteed deal (which the Ravens likely wouldn’t match) also would stick new ownership with the bulk of the bill. And it likely wouldn’t affect the purchase price. Anyone who owns the team will have cap and cash obligations. Jackson will simply be part of the player payroll for the new owner.

Then there’s the most fascinating point. With fully-guaranteed contracts for veteran players currently frowned upon, Snyder could give his soon-to-be-former partners a gigantic middle finger as he rides his superyacht into the sunset.

So, yes, it makes sense for Snyder to explore it, on multiple levels. It frankly makes too much sense to not pursue the possibility.

8 responses to “Will Commanders make a play for Lamar Jackson?

  1. Snyder being forced to sell, so in a final middle finger to whoever he’s forced to sell to (especially if it’s Bezos) he saddles the franchise down with a QB with a worrisome injury history and hands over two first round picks right before selling.

    Yea, I can see him doing something scummy like that.

  3. This would be expected under the leadership of Dan Snyder.
    Any other owner or GM: Haynesworth Redux or maybe Robert Griffin IV

  5. Jackson ending up in the dumpster fire that is the Washington franchise would make a poetic end to this unendingly dumb spectacle.
    Not sure if Baltimore would be willing to deal with a geographical competitor though.

  6. Not likely. First, any team that wants Jackson will have to be willing to change their offense to take advantage of his unique skill set. Second, they must be willing to spend the time to negotiate an agreement, a process which will take hundreds of hours and made more laborious because he represents himself. Third, in all likelihood the Ravens will match the agreement so the entire process will be a waste of time.

  8. Why would anyone give a running QB who can’t stay on the field and has won one playoff game in his career a huge contract? The Browms may have but they already sunk their franchise with the Watson guaranteed contract.

