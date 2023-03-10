Brock Purdy’s surgery complete, six-month recovery anticipated

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2023, 12:39 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy had his elbow surgery on Friday.

Purdy’s surgery was pushed back until this week because of swelling in his right elbow, but it went forward as planned this time around. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the repair of the ulnar collateral ligament involved an internal brace, but doctors did not find it necessary to do a more complex reconstruction of the injury.

That was always the hope and the expectation is that Purdy will need six months of recovery time before he’ll be ready to play again. That’s right around the start of the regular season, so the 49ers will have to have other options on hand to handle the position.

Trey Lance will be one of those options and General Manager John Lynch said recently that the team could make another addition heading into their offseason work.

 

4 responses to “Brock Purdy’s surgery complete, six-month recovery anticipated

  1. I wish the kid well. He was on an historic rookie winning streak before that injury ended it…..and the Niners hopes for a Super Bowl.

  2. Shocking how much damage that hit caused. Not just to Purdy, but to what was becoming a terrific story.

    I think the Niners win the Super Bowl if Purdy doesn’t get injured. Here’s to hoping Purdy heals well and is as capable as he was before the injury.

  3. Tommy John is a lot longer than 6 months, more like 18.

    All because Shanahan refuses to leave an in-line TE to chip or block.

  4. Not a 49ers fan per se but Purdy was such a fascinating story last year……..here is to a full and speedy recovery.

