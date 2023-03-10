Broncos cut Ronald Darby

Getty Images

The Broncos are cutting costs, and cornerback Ronald Darby is the latest player on the chopping block.

Darby has been released, according to multiple reports. The move will free up $9.6 million in salary cap space for Denver.

Last season Darby started the first five games of the year for the Broncos before suffering a torn ACL. It’s unknown when he’ll be cleared for full-speed work this year.

The 29-year-old Darby has spent time in Buffalo, Washington and Philadelphia before signing in Denver in 2021.