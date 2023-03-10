Broncos to release Graham Glasgow

Getty Images

The Broncos are parting ways with a number of veterans as they approach the new league year and the group of outgoing players will include guard Graham Glasgow.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Glasgow will be released. Reports earlier in the day had running back Chase Edmonds and cornerback Ronald Darby on their way out in Denver.

The move will free up $11 million in cap space.

Glasgow was limited to 20 games in his first two seasons with the Broncos, but he appeared in all 17 games for the team last season. He started 13 of those contests, but the Broncos will be going with other options this year.

Quinn Meinerz will be one of those options and the Broncos may be looking outside the organization for more help with Dalton Risner headed for free agency.