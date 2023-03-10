Buccaneers restructure Vita Vea’s contract

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2023, 11:12 AM EST
NFL: JAN 01 Panthers at Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Buccaneers are restructuring defensive tackle Vita Vea‘s contract for the second straight year.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team will convert the bulk of Vea’s $12.5 million salary into a signing bonus. The move will free up about $9 million in cap space for the Bucs.

Vea is signed through 2026 and had 31 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 14 games last season.

The Vea restructure is one of many moves the Bucs will be making to get under the cap. Left tackle Donovan Smith, running back Leonard Fournette, and tight end Cameron Brate are all being released while players like cornerback Carlton Davis and wide receiver Chris Godwin will likely have their contracts restructured.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Buccaneers restructure Vita Vea’s contract

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.