Buccaneers restructure Vita Vea’s contract

The Buccaneers are restructuring defensive tackle Vita Vea‘s contract for the second straight year.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that the team will convert the bulk of Vea’s $12.5 million salary into a signing bonus. The move will free up about $9 million in cap space for the Bucs.

Vea is signed through 2026 and had 31 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery in 14 games last season.

The Vea restructure is one of many moves the Bucs will be making to get under the cap. Left tackle Donovan Smith, running back Leonard Fournette, and tight end Cameron Brate are all being released while players like cornerback Carlton Davis and wide receiver Chris Godwin will likely have their contracts restructured.