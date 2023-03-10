Cardinals re-sign Greg Dortch

Getty Images

Cardinals receiver Greg Dortch is returning to the team for another season. Dortch announced the news on his social media accounts.

He was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent.

“Thank You God! Back in Arizona next year,” he wrote. “Time to get to work.”

Dortch made 52 catches for 467 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Cardinals. He averaged 19.8 yards on 11 kickoff returns and 6.6 yards on 26 punt returns.

The Cardinals cut receiver Chosen Robbie Anderson; A.J. Green retired; and the team could move on from DeAndre Hopkins. Hollywood Brown, Rondale Moore, Javon Wims, Auden Tate and Dortch are on the roster at the position.