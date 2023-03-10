Cornerback Devon Witherspoon not participating in Illinois’ Pro Day today

Getty Images

Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon is not taking part in his school’s Pro Day today, Jim Nagy, the executive director of the Senior Bowl, reports.

Witherspoon instead will hold a personal workout for scouts on April 5.

The projected first-round draft selection has not done any on-field drills in the pre-draft process because of a hamstring injury. He attended the NFL Scouting Combine last week but did not participate in the workouts or testing.

His draft stock took off after 41 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 2022.

Witherspoon earned consensus All-America honors.