Devin McCourty announces his retirement

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2023, 3:07 PM EST
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Patriots safety Devin McCourty has come to a decision about his playing future.

McCourty announced in an Instagram post that he has decided to retire from the NFL. McCourty said at the end of the Patriots season that he would take some time before deciding on his plans for the 2023 season and said last month that he expected to come to that decision around the start of free agency.

The Patriots selected McCourty in the first round of the 2010 draft and he remained a fixture in their secondary through the end of the 2022 season. McCourty started all 205 regular season and 24 postseason games during his long run in New England. He won three Super Bowls and was named a second-team All-Pro three times over the course of his career.

McCourty retires with 971 tackles, 35 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries, and three sacks. Only Raymond Clayborn and Ty Law had more interceptions while a member of the Patriots.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Devin McCourty announces his retirement

  1. Yeah. It’s time.

    Great guy and a really good career. Thank you Devin. Enjoy the next chapter of your life.

  2. Go ahead and fit this man for a Jacket. First ballot or second is the only question.

  3. Thought this was coming when he started talking about “the Patriots” when masquerading as a talking head on NFLN.

    Thanks for the memories. I still can’t believe he never missed a game in the league in 14 years.

    Great career. I will never forget when the Jets took Kyle Wilson ahead of McCourty, a guy who played college in NJ right in their own backyard and the Jets fans thought Wilson would be better.

    haha

    Get the red jacket ready, Devin.

  5. His accomplishments are really that much more impressive when you consider those Super Bowls were won without cheating. Probably. Very much.

  7. One of a handful of players that won all three championships in the 2010s. Will be in the Patriots HOF before long …

  10. A LEGEND and a huge piece of the 2nd decade of our dynasty! So happy he stayed with us after 2014, and didn’t go to Philly.

  13. Thank you Devin. Amazing career with one team. Enjoy the next phase; you earned it.

  15. Maybe quitting a year or two too early, which may something about whether BB was having him back. Did he never miss a game? If so I didn’t know that. Congrats Mr . McCourty.

  16. Played 14 great years AND was nominated FOUR times for Walter Payton Man of the Year

  17. Great career. Glad he is getting out with his health. He has a bright future ahead. Patriot Hall of Famer for sure. Not sure about Canton though.

  18. Great career, great character and leadership, great in the community. Well done. I have no doubt he be successful post NFL. This may bring BBranch more into play in the Pats draft plans.

  20. It’s not just his own play that will be missed but the leadership of the backfield that he brought with him that will be hard to replace.

  21. If you know anything about the man he was a class act on and off the field. Never a negative thing said about him, great leader, a coach on the field and more. If we could choose a player like that every year I would be a happy fan.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.