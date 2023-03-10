Dolphins restructure Tyreek Hill’s contract for cap space

Getty Images

The Dolphins have made a move to free up some money before the start of the new league year next week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Miami has restructured receiver Tyreek Hill‘s contract to save the team $18 million against the cap.

To do it, the Dolphins converted Hill’s $10 million roster bonus and $16 million salary into a $24.835 million bonus and a $1.165 million salary.

Hill was traded from the Chiefs to the Dolphins last March and signed a four-year contract extension worth a reported $120 million with $72.2 million guaranteed.

In his first season with Miami, Hill set new career highs with 119 catches and 1,710 yards. He also had seven receiving touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.