Dolphins will exercise Tua Tagovailoa’s fifth-year option

Getty Images

The Dolphins are committing to Tua Tagovailoa through at least the 2024 season.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media, the Dolphins have informed Tagovailoa that they’re picking up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

That means Tagovailoa will have a guaranteed salary of just over $23 million in 2024.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft, Tagovailoa excelled in his first season under head coach Mike McDaniel in 2022. He completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 3,548 yards with 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He led the league among qualified players in passer rating (105.5), yards per attempt (8.9), and yards per completion (13.7).

But Tagovailoa missed several games due to concussions. He ended up playing 13 regular-season games, including the last two games of the regular season and Miami’s postseason loss to Buffalo. Tagovailoa reportedly did not clear concussion protocol until Feb. 1.

Tagovailoa has been working on Judo to help him learn to avoid head injuries when falling.

Tagovailoa has compiled a 21-13 record as a starter through three seasons. In 36 total appearances, he’s completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 8,015 yards with 52 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. He’s also rushed for six TDs.