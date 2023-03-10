Friday was not a good day for Lamar Jackson

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2023, 7:57 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services.

With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And with the Dolphins picking up the fifth-year option on Tua Tagovailoa, a potential pairing with Jackson’s hometown team ain’t happening.

Even if Lamar had an agent, the exit of Carolina and Miami from a potential contest for his services would be a major problem. As Lamar continues to represent himself, it makes a difficult situation nearly impossible.

Again, all it takes is one team. But two potentially viable options have given conclusive credence to recent reports that they’re not interested by taking action that makes it clear they won’t be pursuing the 2019 MVP.

3 responses to “Friday was not a good day for Lamar Jackson

  2. The first thing that Tepper did when he bought the team was green light cutting the best QB in franchise history. He clearly is not a fan of mobile QBs. They were never an option.

  3. Um…didn’t these teams make it known already that they were out on Jackson?

