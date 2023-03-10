Jets won’t tender James Robinson

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 10, 2023, 1:14 PM EST
The Jets are going to let James Robinson hit the open market.

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, New York will not tender Robinson, who was slated to become a restricted free agent.

That means Robinson will be free to sign with any team without the Jets getting a chance to match.

New York acquired Robinson in a midseason trade with the Jaguars. He appeared in four games, playing 57 offensive snaps. He had just 85 yards on 29 carries along with two receptions for 5 yards.

Overall in 11 games last season, Robinson recorded 425 yards on 110 carries with three touchdowns. He caught 11 passes for 51 yards.

Robinson joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He rushed for 1,070 yards as a rookie with seven touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 344 yards with three TDs that season.

