Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2023, 5:29 PM EST
Packers president Mark Murphy provided more signs that Aaron Rodgers‘ time in Green Bay is up in interviews on Friday.

In one interview, Murphy indicated the team would be open to Rodgers’ return “if things don’t work out the way we want them” and he continued to send signals that the team is ready to move onto Jordan Love as their starting quarterback with Adriana Torres of WBAY.

Torres asked why the team granted the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers about a possible trade this week.

“It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers. Hopefully it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides,” Murphy said.

Murphy was also asked about the symmetry with Brett Favre’s move to the Jets in 2008 and referred to Rodgers’ time with the Packers in the past tense while reiterating that the team was hoping to get everyone what they want.

“Very few players play for only one team. Obviously, Brett had a great career, Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’ll be in our Hall of Fame, we’ll bring him back and retire his number. This is just one of those things you go through as a team and, again, we want to try to achieve something that’s good for Aaron and us.”

There is work that remains to be done on any trade that would send Rodgers to the Jets, but it looks like things are moving in that direction as we head into the weekend.

7 responses to “Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers had great career here, want a win for both sides

  2. Translation: Rodgers has told Murphy he’s done in Green Bay. Either they trade him or he retires.

  3. I can’t wait for the New York media to get their claws into this guy. He had it easy in Green Bay, but when he starts playing poorly in New York he’s going to be in for a rude awakening

  4. So, this is hilarious that Murphy is so clear. He takes great joy in putting Rodgers ‘in his place’. Let’s be clear though. Murph has overseen another tenure of underachievement with a HOF QB and spent more energy growing real estate investments for the Packers than winning rosters. Rodgers and Favre deserved much better support at offensive skill positions than they received if winning was most important in Titletown. The goal morphed after Ron Wolf left into a profit making machine. Murph has to own that as much as his clever digs at the ahauyusca man.

  5. He’s trying to say he’ll take whatever the Jets will give him, as long as he gets out from under that $58M cap hit.

  6. We should have gone through it 2 or 3 years ago when Rodgers had some trade value and would have return a big haul in a trade. I cannot express enough how poorly our management handled this situation. We need someone in the front office and the coaching staff with some guts.

  7. He’s trying to say they know they made a huge mistake paying Rodgers 60mil a year.

