Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers had great career here, want a win for both sides

Getty Images

Packers president Mark Murphy provided more signs that Aaron Rodgers‘ time in Green Bay is up in interviews on Friday.

In one interview, Murphy indicated the team would be open to Rodgers’ return “if things don’t work out the way we want them” and he continued to send signals that the team is ready to move onto Jordan Love as their starting quarterback with Adriana Torres of WBAY.

Torres asked why the team granted the Jets permission to speak with Rodgers about a possible trade this week.

“It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers. Hopefully it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides,” Murphy said.

Murphy was also asked about the symmetry with Brett Favre’s move to the Jets in 2008 and referred to Rodgers’ time with the Packers in the past tense while reiterating that the team was hoping to get everyone what they want.

“Very few players play for only one team. Obviously, Brett had a great career, Aaron had a great career here. Regardless of what happens, Aaron will be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he’ll be in our Hall of Fame, we’ll bring him back and retire his number. This is just one of those things you go through as a team and, again, we want to try to achieve something that’s good for Aaron and us.”

There is work that remains to be done on any trade that would send Rodgers to the Jets, but it looks like things are moving in that direction as we head into the weekend.