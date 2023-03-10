Mark Murphy makes it clear the Packers want to move on from Aaron Rodgers

March 10, 2023
As recently explained, it was clear the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers are heading for a divorce. It’s now clear that this is the team’s preferred outcome.

In an interview with WBAY-TV, CEO Mark Murphy was asked whether there’s a scenario where Rodgers is the team’s starting quarterback in 2023.

Said Murphy: “Yeah, I mean unless, if things don’t work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player.”

That says it all, doesn’t it? “Well, sure, if we have to keep him, we will. We don’t want to. But we will.”

Of course, that could prompt Jordan Love to seek a trade of his own. Complicating a messy situation in Green Bay.

The deeper question is whether the Packers are putting any restrictions on the potential Rodgers destination. The Jets have gotten permission to talk to him. Are there others that the Packers have blocked? Does Rodgers prefer playing for any of those others?

Murphy added that a resolution is expected before the start of free agency. They need one by then, because they need to clear his compensation package from the salary cap. If he’s staying, they get cap relief by exercising a $58.1 million option bonus. If he’s going, they get cap relief by getting rid of him.

It will be interesting to see how Rodgers responds to all of this. If he’s up for a little chaos, the message to the Packers should be simple — I’m not leaving.

40 responses to “Mark Murphy makes it clear the Packers want to move on from Aaron Rodgers

  1. Imagine of the Jets get embarrassed yet again and/or have to give up too much? bawwhah!

  2. Packers QB relationship status – Single
    Aaron Rodgers QB relationship status – It’s complicated

  3. Rodgers all ready knows that he’s playing next season. The fact that he won’t let everyone know speaks to how much of a trip he’s on.

  5. OH my Mark Murphy said that on a podcast, write it down, frame it, put it on a stone tablet. Since when did the media take every world literally. Unless MM was reading a script take it or what it’s worth, Just an old wind bag blowing. Probably didn’t even know what he was saying when he said it.

  7. The Jets have all the leverage here unless another team drives up the price. Even then, there a plenty of cheaper QB options out there with much less drama they could bring in. Send us a conditional mid-round pick and let’s get it over with.

  8. madcap says:
    March 10, 2023 at 5:00 pm
    The punctuation in Murphy’s statement is of vital importance as far as accuracy.
    ___________

    Indeed, and without knowing how the question was phrased we cannot put Murphy’s response in context. As it is above, I do not read his response as saying that the club does not want AR back.

  9. the writing has been on the wall since they treated Favre the same way…

    ——————————————————-

    No, I believe it’s the other way around!

  10. If he’s up for a little chaos, the message to the Packers should be simple — I’m not leaving.

    —-

    Unfortunately for Rodgers, it’s not up to him. The Packers can send him anywhere that’s willing to take him. All Rodgers can do is go or retire.

  11. Wrong answer, Mr Murphy. He should have said “No. Love is starting. If we can’t trade AR, he’ll backup Love – unless he retires.”
    Spineless CEO!

  12. arealisticpackerfan says:
    March 10, 2023 at 5:08 pm
    The Jets have all the leverage here unless another team drives up the price. Even then, there a plenty of cheaper QB options out there with much less drama they could bring in. Send us a conditional mid-round pick and let’s get it over with.
    ___________

    The Jets have no leverage at all. AR is under contract with the Packers. Green Bay does not have to trade him to the Jets or any other team.

  13. one could interpret the words of Murphy as hinting that an agreed upon compensation package from the Jets is the holdup….not Rodgers.

  14. Brett Favre all over again. Not exactly, but close enough that he parallels are scary. I wonder if Rodgers will show up eventually in a Vikings uniform like Favre did….

  15. Mark Murphy decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers three years ago when he traded away precious draft capital to move up in the first round to draft another QB. I don’t know how much clearer anyone can make it. When you have a super bowl caliber team and a chance to add a couple more key pieces, yet you choose to use those picks on a QB, the handwriting is on the wall, and it’s in large print. The fact that Rodgers went on to win two more league MVP’s after they drafted another QB is something most GMs would lose their job over, so it’s obvious that decision was made by Mark Murphy. They must not be happy with Jordan Love, and they didn’t want Rodgers to go somewhere else and win a super bowl, so they’ve been grinding ever since. Prior to all this, Rodgers never displayed any weird behavior. Luckily for Mark Murphy, the Packers don’t have an owner. Packers’ fans obviously don’t care about winning. Sad.

  16. Yeah, because the last time the Jets traded for a washed-up Packers QB ended so well for them.

  17. And here, we all thought Rodgers would be open and communicative this whole time. Lol. Good luck.

  18. The troll thinks the Jets should be embarrassed trying to make their team better? AR is 139-66-1 as a starter with multiple MVp’s. Your guy is 17-16 and you’re good with that. And your GM spent 230 mil on a team that didn’t even make the playoffs. At least one team is trying to get better.

  19. I think it’s being kept under wraps because the 2 teams are working multi player/pick packages. Bak’s restructure just might have to do with being a part of a trade package, rather than what’s being called a “cap space saving move”. Watch what happens on the Jets side too… it’s there if you look.

  20. touchback6 says:
    March 10, 2023 at 4:51 pm
    Imagine of the Jets get embarrassed yet again and/or have to give up too much? bawwhah!

    The Jets haven’t been embarrassed , nor have they given up too much .
    Nothing has happened here yet !.
    You seem a bit obssessed fella. Are you worried about something , or feel threatened that after all these years , the Jets might finally become relevant.
    Who do you support ?

  22. Favre’s and Rodgers’ divorces from the Packers are the longest divorces in recorded history.

  24. It’s just human nature where someone builds your ego up so much and make you feel so complacent that you just stop trying hard. Stop growing and think it’s everyone else’s fault.

    If Aaron has the drive of Tom Brady, and just never satisfied with just the MVP trophies, he could’ve stayed in Green Bay, regardless of his weird persona and political leanings and the COVID lying.

    It’s ironic that he now would have to work hard to assimilate into a new team and environment, instead of just work hard in Green Bay.

  25. touchback6 says:
    March 10, 2023 at 4:51 pm
    Imagine of the Jets get embarrassed yet again and/or have to give up too much? bawwhah!
    *************
    The only ones getting embarrassed are the Patriots who are back to being bottom feeders

  26. Some people have a drinking problem, some have a drug problem, some have a gambling problem. The Packers have a Rodgers problem. The first step in getting better is recognizing the problem. Congratulations to the Packers on making the first step.

  27. Well, certainly seems like it will be settled within a week, whatever the outcome. Teams would be smart not to leak information until everything is signed–Rodgers is so unpredictable.

  28. He’s not leaving he’s on one of his ego trips like usual. Signing him to that last extension was the absolute worst thing they could have done

  29. It would be just up Rodgers ally to throw a monkey wrench into the negotiations and make demands on the Jets they cant or wont possibly do,like signing all three of Rodgers FA friends on the Packers so he will have familiar faces and drinking buddys in NYC.

  30. It’s funny that this is all working out the same as when Brett Favre was on his way out.

  31. Wouldn’t it be just like Rodgers to tell the Packers “I’m not leaving”? Or maybe “Play me or cut me”? 🙂

  32. Aaron Rodgers doesnt have a no-trade clause so there is nothing stopping GB from trading him for fish bait if they just want him to be gone. Unless I’m wrong about the no-trade clause.

  33. “Yeah, I mean unless, if things don’t work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player.”

    Murphy is talking specifically about the trade compensation for Aaron Rodgers’ services.
    But, by all means, spin it any way you like.

  34. “Some people have a drinking problem, some have a drug problem, some have a gambling problem. The Packers have a Rodgers problem.”and Rodgers has all sorts of problems.

  36. The Jets have no leverage at all. AR is under contract with the Packers. Green Bay does not have to trade him to the Jets or any other team.

    —-

    The Packers have all but kicked Aaron out the door. We’ve shown our hand, he ain’t coming back. Any decent GM should be able to take Rodgers off our hands for next to nothing.

  37. Murphy screwed the pooch last year on trading Rodgers, the brass did a 180 when he stopped playing lights out and looked totally dis-interested in even being in Green Bay, I put it all on Murphy for not having any stones last year, the haul we could had have, Ron Wolf always got rid of a player one year early and that’s what we should had done here.

  38. Many reports say the Packers won’t get a 1st round pick. but no one has suggested swapping the Jets 13th for the Packers 16th and maybe a second either this year or next for Rodgers. I think all parties know what’s going to happen.

  39. Oh the drama, oh the heart ache! It’s awesome how the trolls eat this stuff up. Rodgers comes back for one more year, hand healed, the Packers draft/sign a safety, edge rusher & TE, they’re gonna be in competition in a wide-open NFC. Packers exercise Love’s 5th year option and work on a long term deal. If Rodgers is dealt, all of this is moot and Love takes over a very talented team. This is not days of our lives or general hospital folks stop making it so theatrical.

  40. Sure the Pack doesn’t “have” to trade him and wields all the power — at this point that’s about a realistic take as me lining up at QB for the Pack next year.

