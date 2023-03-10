Matthew Stafford contract eventually will wreak havoc on Rams’ salary cap

Posted by Mike Florio on March 10, 2023, 12:02 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Getty Images

There’s an important reason why the Rams have pivoted from “fuck them picks” to “pluck them picks.” They need a broad nucleus of young, cheap talent to offset the salary-cap disasters looming on their roster.

There’s no bigger coming cap mess than the one associated with quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Although Stafford has a manageable cap figure of $20 million in 2023, trading him would have sparked a $48 million dead-money charge for 2023. Which is reason alone for Stafford to not be traded now.

Next year, the Stafford cap number spikes to $49.5 million. A trade before June 1 would trigger a $55.5 million cap hit.

And, sure, the Rams could (and probably would) restructure Stafford’s $31 million salary for 2024. Still, at some point they’ll be taking a massive cap charge for the $61.5 million he received last year, while carrying a 2022 cap charge of only $13.5 million.

By 2025, Stafford’s cap number will be $50.5 million. He’ll be 37 that year. But it would still cost $37 million in dead money to trade him before June 1.

That’s only two years away. And he’s only been on the team two years. When considering everything they gave up to get him (Jared Goff, two first-round picks, and a third-round pick), it’s hard not to wonder whether it was worth it.

Sure, they won a Super Bowl with Stafford. But that likely will be the only one. And they could end up swirling in a purgatory that may not end for a while.

4 responses to “Matthew Stafford contract eventually will wreak havoc on Rams’ salary cap

  1. Can’t believe it’s even a question if it was “worth” it. Some teams haven’t made the playoffs in a decade, let alone sniff the Super Bowl.

  2. “…..it’s hard not to wonder whether it was worth it.
    Sure, they won a Super Bowl with Stafford. But that likely will be the only one. And they could end up swirling in a purgatory that may not end for a while.”

    Pretty awful take. THEY WON THE SUPER BOWL! There’s at least 12 teams out there (never won a Super Bowl) that would gladly trade 5+ years of losing for a championship, especially the Lions.

  3. One issue with all this Stafford is finished as a player with that neck/vertebrae/nerve injury (and all the other cumulated injuries), but he will keep showing up because of that contract, keep cashing very large checks and still try to play.

  4. Really a disaster, and to think how much praise their leadership received on the march to the Super Bowl is laughable. They’re going to be bad for a long time.

