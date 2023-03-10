Morgan Cox re-signs with Titans

Getty Images

The Titans are bringing their long snapper back for another season.

The team announced that they have re-signed Morgan Cox on Friday. It’s a one-year deal for the veteran special teamer.

Cox joined the Titans in 2021 and he has appeared in every game the last two seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2022. He also made four Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team in 11 seasons with the Ravens.

Elsewhere on the special teams front, the Titans will have punter Ryan Stonehouse back in 2023. Caleb Shudak is currently the only kicker on the roster after Randy Bullock was released in February.