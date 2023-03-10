Packers name Rich Bisaccia assistant head coach

Posted by Josh Alper on March 10, 2023, 2:47 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

Rich Bisaccia has gained a new title heading into his second season with the Packers.

The team announced that Bisaccia is now the team’s assistant head coach in addition to being their special teams coordinator. Bisaccia interviewed for the Colts head coaching job this offseason before Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen.

The Packers also announced the rest of Matt LaFleur’s staff for the 2023 season. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Jason Vrable, offensive line coach Luke Butkus, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, tight ends coach John Dunn, running backs coach Ben Sirmans, assistant quarterbacks coach Connor Lewis, assistant offensive line coach Ryan Mahaffey, coaching assistant Quinshon Odom, offensive quality control coach Ramsen Golpashin, and offensive quality control coach Rob Grosso will be working on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry will be joined by defensive line coach/running game coordinator Jerry Montgomery, passing game coordinator Greg Williams, defensive backs coach Ryan Downard, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, pass rush specialist Jason Rebrovich, senior analyst Tim Lester, defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, and defensive quality control coach Justin Hood.

The staff is rounded out by assistant special teams coach Byron Storer, special teams quality control coach Kyle Wilber, strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Gizzi, strength and conditioning assistant Thadeus Jackson, strength and conditioning assistant Mark Lovat, and strength and conditioning assistant Grant Thorne.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Packers name Rich Bisaccia assistant head coach

  2. Good move. I would’ve hated to lose him, he’s a great coach who’s highly respected by his players. Special teams was much improved last year although to be fair, there was nowhere to go but up.

  3. Welcome back. Loved the return game once Nixon supplanted Amari, but how come Green Bay can’t block in kick protection?

  5. I wish he had a chance with the raiders. Maybe Carr miiiiiight still be there. I don’t know but with this title change I do expect him to be a head coach soon.

  6. Couldn’t ask for better… Rich has everything it takes and then some. Also a GREAT evaluator of talent. It’s a smart move for LAF to promote him.

  9. MattL is a really terrific guy & a players-type coach, but I believe he’s going have to show he can win without Rodgers and in short order. Organization is really high on Bisaccia… Matt’s seat could get warm really quickly if the season goes completely south. Unlikely Joe Barry even survives half the season if the defense underperforms like last year.

  10. looks like the Packers are doing what is necessary to increase the odds of Rich getting a HC job so they can receive a 3rd compensatory pick

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.