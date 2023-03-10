Packers name Rich Bisaccia assistant head coach

Getty Images

Rich Bisaccia has gained a new title heading into his second season with the Packers.

The team announced that Bisaccia is now the team’s assistant head coach in addition to being their special teams coordinator. Bisaccia interviewed for the Colts head coaching job this offseason before Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen.

The Packers also announced the rest of Matt LaFleur’s staff for the 2023 season. Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, wide receivers coach/passing game coordinator Jason Vrable, offensive line coach Luke Butkus, quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, tight ends coach John Dunn, running backs coach Ben Sirmans, assistant quarterbacks coach Connor Lewis, assistant offensive line coach Ryan Mahaffey, coaching assistant Quinshon Odom, offensive quality control coach Ramsen Golpashin, and offensive quality control coach Rob Grosso will be working on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Joe Barry will be joined by defensive line coach/running game coordinator Jerry Montgomery, passing game coordinator Greg Williams, defensive backs coach Ryan Downard, inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti, pass rush specialist Jason Rebrovich, senior analyst Tim Lester, defensive quality control coach Wendel Davis, and defensive quality control coach Justin Hood.

The staff is rounded out by assistant special teams coach Byron Storer, special teams quality control coach Kyle Wilber, strength and conditioning coordinator Chris Gizzi, strength and conditioning assistant Thadeus Jackson, strength and conditioning assistant Mark Lovat, and strength and conditioning assistant Grant Thorne.