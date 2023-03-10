Panthers get word out that they could trade back from No. 1

Posted by Charean Williams on March 10, 2023, 7:22 PM EST
NFL: OCT 23 Buccaneers at Panthers
Getty Images

The Panthers presumably traded up to No. 1 overall to get their choice of quarterbacks. The last time — and only time — they drafted No. 1 overall they ended up with Cam Newton, who won MVP honors in 2015.

At No. 1, they would have Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson or Kentucky’s Will Levis available to them.

But not so fast. . . .

The Panthers quickly got out word to their local writers that they could trade back. Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer and Joe Person of TheAthletic.com had nearly identical tweets: The Panthers feel they now “control” the draft, and they are not discounting backing up in the draft to recoup some of the compensation they lost if they have a couple of quarterbacks they like.

The Texans, though, would have to have interest in moving up from No. 2. Otherwise, the Panthers would risk losing one of the top two quarterbacks.

Houston also is in the market for a long-term answer at the position.

The Panthers, though, are making it known they are open for business and will listen to offers. Why wouldn’t they? But if they move back beyond No. 2, the Panthers might not get who they want.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Panthers get word out that they could trade back from No. 1

  1. After making the trade, genius owner David Tepper realized he overpaid for a soon to be mediocre quarterback coming out of college.

    Tepper, the clown owning the cleveland clowns and the weasel owning the commanders are filthy rich businessmen, but have zero clue on running a football team.

  2. Mission accomplished. They got rid of Moore, who may have cost them a playoff berth with the helmet penalty vs Atlanta. Now they have massive leverage possessing the first round pick. To be seen how this goes but well played by Carolina!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.