Panthers trade up to first overall pick, Bears get two firsts, two seconds, D.J. Moore

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 10, 2023, 5:32 PM EST
NFL: OCT 30 Panthers at Falcons
Getty Images

The first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft has been traded.

In a blockbuster trade that came down Friday afternoon, the Panthers moved up with the Bears and acquired the first overall pick in the draft.

The Bears are getting the No. 9 overall pick and No. 61 overall pick in this year’s draft from Carolina, as well as wide receiver D.J. Moore, the Panthers’ 2024 first-round pick, and the Panthers’ 2025 second-round pick.

Obviously, the Panthers have their mind made up on one franchise quarterback in this year’s draft, and the only way to get that quarterback is to move up to No. 1.

It’s not clear right now who that quarterback is, but Alabama’s Bryce Young is widely regarded as the top pick in this year’s draft. Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis are all viewed as top prospects as well, but likely not quarterbacks the Panthers would move up to No. 1 for at this stage in the game.

The Bears are totally committed to Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback, and now they’ll stockpile the roster with players to put around Fields.

Permalink 61 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

61 responses to “Panthers trade up to first overall pick, Bears get two firsts, two seconds, D.J. Moore

  1. Wow! I hope Fields and Moore mesh well. He’s clearly the #1 receiver for the Bears now.

  6. OMG No !!! Way too much to give up.
    The Tepper era pretty much sucks from a team building/roster management standpoint.

  9. Wow. Bears GM for the win. Carolina probably tried to give them even more but the Bears felt bad and said no thanks.

  11. If they take Richardson, I feel bad for Carolina fans. I think Stroud will be the best quarterback out of this draft.

  13. If the Texans were smart they would trade the #2 pick in first round and also receive a boatload of quality draft choices. Then they could select a quality sure thing quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

  15. I’m not surprised it happened. Just surprised it happened so early before the draft. More to follow this move, is my guess.

  19. Getting D.J. Moore is a really great move for the Bears.
    The picks are obviously essential, but they’re basically unknowns.
    Now, I think it’s safe to say that there should be no more excuses for Justin Field’s’ apologists.
    Phenomenal trade.

  21. Bryce is gonna be a Panther now…as a Titans fans, I’m glad… he’s gonna be a star and I didn’t want to see him in Houston or Indy…

  26. I am a Packers fan, but good for the Bears. They have been subpar for too long.

  27. That’s not a trade, that’s a dowry for an unseen bride. Woof, Panthers fans.

  29. Wow. Carolina fleeced!

    I don’t see Fields working out because he can’t throw at the Pro level, but that’s still a nice little fleecing over the “shock and awe” Panthers in awful pro sports market.

  30. When you have as much cash as the Bears have, there’s much more merit in including established starters instead of extra lottery tickets. Less risk and a more immediate turnaround. Well done to Poles, now they can focus on the defence in the draft.

  31. It pays to be terrible in years when there’s a good QB class. The Bears are well positioned to start rebuilding. The Panthers better not miss on their pick.

  32. Looks like Ozzie and DeCosta’s target is going, going…gone
    Time to figure out which QB Todd Monken will plan his offense around

  34. For those saying CJ Stroud. Why would they trade up for Stroud, when they can stay at 4 and take him?

  35. If I am Bears, I trade back to 3-5 and draft best available QB, use the picks to build a real team.

    Fields isnt it.

  36. I’m not mad at Poles for this move. Not mad at all. Now get some studs in the trenches.

  38. Solid trade that should build a real contender in 3-5 years.

    To bad they won’t as in 3-5 years we’ll be in the prime of another 18 year run of HOF play. Why are any Bears fans not Packer fans is the real mystery.

  39. Panthers fan-I think this is fair
    Hope they are gonna go after some Free agent WRs because there is not much left in the WR room for new guy to throw to. But the OL is solid

  42. Phew, I’m just glad neither Jalen Carter nor Will Anderson will be harassing my QB in the NFC nawf. #goff

  44. This shows you how Poles really feels about Fields — no better WR option was realistic for the next 1-2 years.

    This trade could really be a win-win if the Panthers select the right QB

  45. If I know Frank Reich like I think I do, he’s taking Will Anderson Jr. #1

  47. Carolina won’t be able to put any weapons around whoever they take and he’ll be expected to start now. Some poor kid is about to become a tackling dummy for defenses.

  49. That sounds like a great haul for the Bears but I’m surprised they pulled the trigger so soon. Seems like they could have gotten more by trading down a couple of times (like from 1 to 2 and 2 to 4). Seems like getting DJ Moore was the key to the whole thing because other teams could have given them better draft picks.

  50. Getting a slew of draft picks is one thing, picking good players with them is another.

  51. unempl0yed says:
    March 10, 2023 at 5:50 pm

    For those saying CJ Stroud. Why would they trade up for Stroud, when they can stay at 4 and take him?
    ________

    Because their pick was at 9.

  52. Take Bryce Young. Don’t overthink it. His tape is ridiculous. I don’t care if he’s small.

  56. I saw the headline and thought it was another mock draft. Wow, giving up Moore is a bit shocking (I feel bad for him the Bears have a habit of underutilizating WRs) the rest is about par for the #1 pick and at least we still have one second round pick this year.

  57. Guess they are not going to get their franchise changing defensive player unless the troubled Carter falls down to them at 9.i don’t like this move for the bears as they could have gotten Indy or Houston to trade with them.

  58. unempl0yed says:
    March 10, 2023 at 5:50 pm
    For those saying CJ Stroud. Why would they trade up for Stroud, when they can stay at 4 and take him?”

    Are you by chance an unemployed accountant?

  61. It wouldn’t surprise me if Hooker from TN turns out to be the best one four years from now.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.